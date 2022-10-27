66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Provided Content

Meet the rock stars of the Tri Pointe Homes’ online sales team

Sponsored Content
October 27, 2022 - 2:27 pm
 
The Tri Pointe Homes online sales team includes from left, Josh Selleck, Shannon Marler and Par ...
The Tri Pointe Homes online sales team includes from left, Josh Selleck, Shannon Marler and Paris Bieber. (Tri Pointe Homes)

It takes extraordinary talent, knowledge, creativity, charisma, insight and just the right amount of perseverance to build a personalized relationship with prospective homebuyers through an online chat box, emails and texts.

Yet, the Tri Pointe Homes online sales team, comprised of industry veterans, Shannon Marler, Paris Bieber and Josh Selleck, have mastered the art. In fact, 67 percent of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas home sales over the last 12 months began with this dynamic trio. And in 2021, the team was recognized as Best Online Sales Team of the Year by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

Marler, a four-time individual online sales team winner by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is considered the company’s go-to mentor, who willingly spends considerable time training new employees.

As new home specialists, the team is the online resource for finding the right community, virtual home tours, answering any questions about neighborhoods, and booking appointments with a new home advisor.

The team also works closely with the Realtor community, providing the same impeccable service to Realtors and their clients as they do to individual homebuyers.

Consider this testimonial from a local Realtor: “I worked with your online sales team, yesterday. I called a few times but no matter if it was Josh, Paris or Shannon they answered promptly and were eager to help. I’m writing this because that doesn’t happen often. This team is the best I’ve encountered in my 20 years in real estate.”

Always at the ready to go above and beyond, the team is loved by prospective homebuyers who trust them to help find the perfect Tri Pointe community and home design that exactly matches their dream homes desires, needs, lifestyle and budget.

A legend within the Tri Pointe division, the team is considered a best practice gold standard for creating Tri Pointe’s first line of trust-building with new homebuyers.

The joy and enthusiasm that radiates from the team reflects on how well they work together to achieve their end goal: to provide new homebuyers with an amazing experience.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets to go on sale next week
4
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
CARTOONS: This is why you don’t want to trick-or-treat at Mar-a-Lago
5
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Tri Pointe Homes Design Studio team includes from left, Amber Peters, Andrea Polednak and K ...
Design Studio aids buyers in creating dream homes
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes is about providing a premium homebuying experience, and the Design Studio is an important part of that experience.

Klif Andrews, wearing the black shirt on the far right, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, i ...
Tri Pointe to open nine neighborhoods in 2023
Sponsored Content

To say that Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, is bullish on the homebuilding industry and the homebuying market is an understatement.

The Tri Pointe Homes marketing team includes from left, Traci Sexton-Hall, Lateek Bailey and Al ...
Meet the Tri Pointe marketing team
Sponsored Content

When purchasing a new home, buyers don’t generally think of the role marketing may have played in their decision, but it’s exactly that “make magic behind the scenes” mentality that makes Tri Pointe Homes marketing team tick.

Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes is one of 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin that are down to fewer than ...
Ten Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes
Provided Content

Ten Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods offering even fewer homes and nearing sell-out.

The age-qualified community Trilogy Sunstone offers single-level detached and duplex homes pric ...
Trilogy Sunstone debuts Resort Club
Provided Content

Trilogy Sunstone hosted the grand opening of their new Resort Club on Oct. 8. The event drew more than 150 guests.

Lennar offers age-qualified communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The offerings provide ...
Sponsored
Lennar offers active-adult communities
Sponsored Content

Lennar Las Vegas understands your active adult years should be spent doing the things you love — like forming new friendships and going for brisk walks in nature — rather than focusing on home maintenance.

Within Richmond American Homes’ Cabaret community in Cadence, there is a trio of offerings th ...
Cadence has quick move-in options
Provided Content

Seeking the seamlessness of a brand-new home without wanting to sit through a construction process? You have quick move-in options with Cadence.