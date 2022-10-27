Meet the rock stars of the Tri Pointe Homes’ online sales team

It takes extraordinary talent, knowledge, creativity, charisma, insight and just the right amount of perseverance to build a personalized relationship with prospective homebuyers through an online chat box, emails and texts.

The Tri Pointe Homes online sales team includes from left, Josh Selleck, Shannon Marler and Paris Bieber. (Tri Pointe Homes)

It takes extraordinary talent, knowledge, creativity, charisma, insight and just the right amount of perseverance to build a personalized relationship with prospective homebuyers through an online chat box, emails and texts.

Yet, the Tri Pointe Homes online sales team, comprised of industry veterans, Shannon Marler, Paris Bieber and Josh Selleck, have mastered the art. In fact, 67 percent of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas home sales over the last 12 months began with this dynamic trio. And in 2021, the team was recognized as Best Online Sales Team of the Year by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.

Marler, a four-time individual online sales team winner by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is considered the company’s go-to mentor, who willingly spends considerable time training new employees.

As new home specialists, the team is the online resource for finding the right community, virtual home tours, answering any questions about neighborhoods, and booking appointments with a new home advisor.

The team also works closely with the Realtor community, providing the same impeccable service to Realtors and their clients as they do to individual homebuyers.

Consider this testimonial from a local Realtor: “I worked with your online sales team, yesterday. I called a few times but no matter if it was Josh, Paris or Shannon they answered promptly and were eager to help. I’m writing this because that doesn’t happen often. This team is the best I’ve encountered in my 20 years in real estate.”

Always at the ready to go above and beyond, the team is loved by prospective homebuyers who trust them to help find the perfect Tri Pointe community and home design that exactly matches their dream homes desires, needs, lifestyle and budget.

A legend within the Tri Pointe division, the team is considered a best practice gold standard for creating Tri Pointe’s first line of trust-building with new homebuyers.

The joy and enthusiasm that radiates from the team reflects on how well they work together to achieve their end goal: to provide new homebuyers with an amazing experience.