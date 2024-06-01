98°F
Christopher Homes debuts luxury collection

Las Vegas-based Christopher Homes is building a $30-million model home collection featuring five hillside estates within SkyVu in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands.
SkyVu by Christopher Homes features sweeping views of the Strip and the desert mountains. Prices start in the upper $2 millions.
May 31, 2024 - 6:18 pm
 

Christopher Homes, a Las Vegas luxury homebuilder in the valley for more than 40 years, announced the opening of a new $30 million model home collection featuring five hillside estates within SkyVu in Henderson’s MacDonald Highlands.

SkyVu’s expansive homes are perched at the highest elevation within the coveted 24-hour, guard-gated planned community and boast striking views of the entire Las Vegas Valley, including the iconic Strip and mountain ranges. With prices starting at the upper $2 million and exceeding $6 million, SkyVu comprises 102 single-level and multilevel luxury homes ranging in size from 3,500 square feet to more than 6,200 square feet.

The highly personalized estates are tailored with an array of customization options, ensuring each is intricately designed for every buyer. Under development across 36 acres, SkyVu is already more than 35 percent sold.

The five new home models showcase meticulously crafted indoor and outdoor spaces strategically positioned to maximize majestic views. Designed to be a rarefied retreat, each home offers a resort-like escape featuring high-end finishes, contemporary open floor plans, glass walls framing stunning vistas and private courtyards. Spa-inspired baths boast steam showers, saunas and sliding glass doors opening onto private decks.

Focused on sustainability and high-tech elements, the homes feature Tesla solar panels and Powerwalls with Control4 smart home operating systems and Josh.ai voice-controlled home automation systems.

Christopher Homes collaborated with KTGY on the models’ architecture design, Design Tec on the interior design and NUVIS on the landscape architecture.

“In our 43-year history, SkyVu represents the apex of luxury estates we’ve ever created at Christopher Homes,” said J. Christopher Stuhmer, founder and CEO. “These model homes offer homebuyers an unrivaled opportunity to immerse themselves in the essence of SkyVu and see and touch the homes at a level unavailable anywhere else. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the epitome of luxury living in Las Vegas.”

The unveiling of SkyVu’s models is on the heels of the sellout of Vu, Christopher Homes’ first MacDonald Highlands residential community, with $150 million of real estate sold — underscoring the increased demand for luxury homes in the area.

Since 2020, Nevada has seen an increase of almost 370,000 new residents, with 43 percent originating from California, as reported by the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. This notable demographic change highlights the appeal of Nevada’s tax benefits, lower cost of living and strong job growth to Californian homebuyers, who are driving interest in luxury real estate.

Residents of SkyVu enjoy special access to DragonRidge Country Club, home to one of the Southwest’s most illustrious private championship golf courses, with exclusive access to its amenities, including a clubhouse, dining, spa, fitness center, pool and event spaces. As part of the MacDonald Highlands community, SkyVu residents can enjoy three neighborhood parks with designated play areas and picnic facilities, a dog park, plus tennis, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts.

Private tours of the new model homes are available by appointment only for qualified buyers. To book a private appointment, call 702-651-1151 or text 833-820-0436. For more information about Christopher Homes or to learn more about SkyVu, visit ChristopherHomes.com.

Christopher Homes is headquartered in Henderson. The family-owned-and-operated developer has been creating Southern Nevada’s most prestigious neighborhoods since 1981.

Founded by Stuhmer, a second-generation homebuilder, the company has developed more than 2,500 homes since its inception. It has received more than 150 national, regional and local awards.

In 2023, the company launched Seneca, a new residential division led by Stuhmer’s son Michael, one of the country’s first luxury-for-lease communities, featuring high-end, high-design rental homes focused on sustainability, well-being and convenience.

