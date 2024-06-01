98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Two remodels completed in Canyon Gate

NV Capital Corp. This single-family residence spans across 3,663 square feet. The revitalizatio ...
NV Capital Corp. This single-family residence spans across 3,663 square feet. The revitalization efforts included new flooring, countertops, cabinets and exterior stucco/paint. Construction began immediately after closing on the property on March 25, with an expected completion date this month.
More Stories
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournam ...
BHHS hosts inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament
Las Vegas-based Christopher Homes is building a $30-million model home collection featuring fiv ...
Christopher Homes debuts luxury collection
The 200-plus mile Summerlin Trail System connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopp ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve
Verona by Taylor Morrison, a Lake Las Vegas neighborhood, will hold its grand opening Saturday ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona
Provided Content
May 31, 2024 - 6:14 pm
 

NV Capital Corp. announced the completion of two “fix-and-flip” projects within the Canyon Gate Country Club community in the heart of Las Vegas.

One of the projects is at 8740 Rainbow Ridge Drive. The renovated single-family home spans 3,146 square feet and includes new flooring, countertops and cabinets. Construction was completed in a three weeks.

The second project is at 2317 Timberline Way. The single-family residence spans across 3,663 square feet. The revitalization efforts included new flooring, countertops, cabinets and exterior stucco/paint. Construction began immediately after closing on the property on March 25, with an expected completion date this month.

“These projects show NV Capital Corp.’s dedication to revitalizing communities and providing high-quality living spaces,” said Quinn Gallagher, mortgage loan officer of NV Capital Corp, dba Blackmon Home Loans. “We are thrilled to contribute to the rejuvenation of Canyon Gate Country Club and look forward to continuing our efforts in enhancing parts of Las Vegas.”

For more information on NV Capital Corp. and its projects, visit the website.

NV Capital Corporation LLC specializes in private lending, with multiple lenders joining to fund loans on Nevada real estate. Founded by seasoned commercial bankers who have nearly a century of combined lending in the Nevada marketplace, NV Capital’s team utilizes its knowledge to navigate the real estate market and select prime opportunities for their private investors.

For more information on NV Capital Corp., visit nvcapcorp.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournam ...
BHHS hosts inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournamenta April 24 at Wildhorse Golf Club to support local youth battling cancer.

Las Vegas-based Christopher Homes is building a $30-million model home collection featuring fiv ...
Christopher Homes debuts luxury collection
Provided Content

Christopher Homes announced the opening of a new $30-million model home collection featuring five hillside estates within SkyVu in Henderson’s MacDonald Highlands.

The 200-plus mile Summerlin Trail System connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopp ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve
Provided Content

In a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway, multi-modal trails and a central urban trail are planned to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them to a future planned urban center. An emerging trend nationwide, “complete street” design accommodates multi-modal transportation in a more integrated and safe manner.

Verona by Taylor Morrison, a Lake Las Vegas neighborhood, will hold its grand opening Saturday ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona
Provided Content

Today, Lake Las Vegas celebrates the grand opening of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a neighborhood of 124 two-story floor plans in the award-winning master plan.

Summerlin builders, like Tri Point, provide outdoor living features in their homes. (Tri Pointe ...
Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings.

Grand opening slated for Touchstone’s Solaris
Provided Content

Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider.

Lake Las Vegas to host annual Wine Walk Wish
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas will host its second annual Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Downtown Summerlin Downtown Summerlin has unveiled a new sculpture, "Mood Sculpture" by Tony Ta ...
Downtown Summerlin unveils ‘Mood Sculpture’
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, recently unveiled a new sculpture, “Mood Sculpture” by Tony Tasset, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Adair at Cadence by Woodside homes will hold a grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ...
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday
Provided Content

Located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, Adair is hosting its grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Summerlin's first homebuilder, Woodside Homes, opened the community’s very first neighborhood ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Provided Content

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community’s very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JUNE 1
recommend 2
Trilogy Sunstone offers quick move-in ready homes
recommend 3
Adair at Cadence to hold grand opening Saturday
recommend 4
Grand opening slated for Touchstone’s Solaris
recommend 5
Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona
recommend 6
Harmony Homes to open Quail Crossings in Cadence