Two remodels completed in Canyon Gate

NV Capital Corp. announced the completion of two “fix-and-flip” projects within the Canyon Gate Country Club community in the heart of Las Vegas.

One of the projects is at 8740 Rainbow Ridge Drive. The renovated single-family home spans 3,146 square feet and includes new flooring, countertops and cabinets. Construction was completed in a three weeks.

The second project is at 2317 Timberline Way. The single-family residence spans across 3,663 square feet. The revitalization efforts included new flooring, countertops, cabinets and exterior stucco/paint. Construction began immediately after closing on the property on March 25, with an expected completion date this month.

“These projects show NV Capital Corp.’s dedication to revitalizing communities and providing high-quality living spaces,” said Quinn Gallagher, mortgage loan officer of NV Capital Corp, dba Blackmon Home Loans. “We are thrilled to contribute to the rejuvenation of Canyon Gate Country Club and look forward to continuing our efforts in enhancing parts of Las Vegas.”

NV Capital Corporation LLC specializes in private lending, with multiple lenders joining to fund loans on Nevada real estate. Founded by seasoned commercial bankers who have nearly a century of combined lending in the Nevada marketplace, NV Capital’s team utilizes its knowledge to navigate the real estate market and select prime opportunities for their private investors.

