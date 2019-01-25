Mesa Ridge to open in Summerlin

Opening last weekend and making a big splash in Summerlin is Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers, a gated enclave of 322 modern one- and two-story homes embodied in 14 unique designs with open floor plans ranging from 3,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet within four distinct collections priced from he $700,000s.

Mesa Ridge includes one- and two-story homes ranging from 2,970 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet. (Summerlin)

Located near The Mesa village and nestled against the Spring Mountain ridgeline, Mesa Ridge homes offer unobstructed views of the neighborhood’s natural backdrop. And, while Mesa Ridge residents enjoy access to all Summerlin amenities, the neighborhood boasts its own amenities for the exclusive use of those who call Mesa Ridge home, including a resort-style pool, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, social lounge, bocce court and fitness center.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Mesa Ridge is a much anticipated addition to Summerlin that is meeting the growing demand for spacious, luxury living.

“Families of all ages and sizes, professional couples and even retirees, will appreciate these stunningly gorgeous homes where the options for luxury living are endless,” Bisterfeldt said. “They offer modern and contemporary styling with open floor plans that accommodate modern-day life and socializing. The location adjacent the Spring Mountains near community amenities like Mesa Park and just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, make Mesa Ridge a must-see if you’re in the market for a new luxury home.”

The first collection, Overlook at Mesa Ridge, includes 73 single-story homes with modern architecture and exceptional interior design. The collection’s three models range from 3,012 square feet to 3,505 square feet and offer from three to four bedrooms, 3½ to 4½ baths, 10- to 16-foot ceilings and unique indoor/outdoor living spaces. Overlook offers exceptional luxury with city and mountain views.

The Sky View collection at Mesa Ridge boasts the neighborhood’s largest homes in four floor plans, ranging from 4,400 square feet to 5,008 square feet. Highlighted with unique appointments and modern architecture, some with mountain and city light views, Sky View homes are all two-story open concept floor plans. They offer from five to six bedrooms and from 5½ to 6½ baths.

Situated closest to nearby 19-acre Mesa Park, Skyview offers integrated indoor/outdoor living spaces, perfect for taking advantage of the mountain and city views.

The Peak collection is comprised of 63 single-story contemporary living homes with floor plans from 3,643 square feet to 4,194 square feet. This enclave has its own gate within a gate for added privacy. Peak collection homes feature contemporary architectural finishes and offer from three to four bedrooms and from 3½ to 4½ baths.

And finally, the View Point collection features luxury, two-story homes with modern appointments and open floor plans ranging from 4,319 square feet to 4,514 square feet, and offering from four to five bedrooms and from 4½ to 5½ baths. The View Point collection is highlighted by contemporary architecture.

A Mesa Ridge address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 25 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena — home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-capacity baseball stadium and future home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers and other actively selling Summerlin neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.