Models open at Jade Ridge in Summerlin

Model homes are now open at Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Cliffs village in Summerlin. The new neighborhood features four two-story floor plans that range from 1,592 square feet to 2,146 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to the low $400,000s.

Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes is opening its models this weekend at The Cliffs village in Summerlin. Pictured here is Plan Two. (Summerlin)

Model homes are now open at Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes in The Cliffs village in Summerlin.

The new neighborhood features four two-story floor plans that range from 1,592 square feet to 2,146 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to the low $400,000s.

Jade Ridge’s Plan One is 1,592 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced at $364,900. Spanning 1,737 square feet and priced at $380,900 is Plan Two with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. Plan Three comes in at 1,889 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths. It is priced from $395,900. And finally, Plan Four spans 2,146 square feet with four bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from $407,900.

“William Lyon Homes is a longtime homebuilder in Summerlin that well understands the value of a Summerlin address,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “Jade Ridge brings a new design perspective to The Cliffs while maintaining the village’s overall aesthetic. These homes are beautifully designed to meet the needs of today’s modern homeowners seeking comfort and function in a thoughtful floor plan.”

The Cliffs is Summerlin’s southernmost village set against a dramatic ridgeline that is the village’s namesake and inspiration for its rugged contemporary architectural style and signature aesthetic. Cliffs village amenities include Shelley Berkley Elementary School, Faiss Middle School, Bishop Gorman High School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ‘n’ Wild water park and Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool built by The Howard Hughes Corp. and deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility.

The village’s newest amenity is Oak Leaf Park, spanning more than 5 acres and boasting four pickleball courts, two shaded playgrounds, central lawn and open play area, shaded picnic pavilions and a demonstration garden. Jade Ridge is near the trail system along Maule Aveune that will give residents access to existing and future trails that are still in the planning stages.

“Parks and trails are signature amenities of Summerlin for every village and neighborhood in Summerlin, including Jade Ridge,” said Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of land planning and design for Summerlin. “The topography of The Cliffs village is so stunning, it beckons residents outdoors. That calls for the addition of thoughtfully placed and well-designed parks and trails that allow residents to actively experience their surroundings.”

A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including 250-plus parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 25 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility; and coming soon, Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-seat baseball stadium.

For information on The Cliffs village, Jade Ridge by William Lyon Homes and other neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.