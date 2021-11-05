80°F
Move 4 Less applications for free services available

November 5, 2021 - 3:49 pm
 
The Moving Our Community initiative, which was developed by Move 4 Less, helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues. (Move 4 Less)
Moving Our Community third cycle applications are now available for moves through February 2022. The last applications for consideration must be completed by midnight on Jan. 31, 2022. Nominations may be made by a third party. (Move 4 Less)

People who have to move and need help with moving costs can apply for assistance with the third cycle of the Moving Our Community initiative. Developed by Move 4 Less, the program helps local families who have to relocate from their current residence due to COVID-19-triggered economic or other financial issues.

Avi Cohen and Moti Perez, co-owners of the Las Vegas-based moving company, are paying for the moves.

“We’re happy to continue this program where our Move 4 Less team can assist families in a meaningful way,” they said. “We created Moving Our Community because people were having a difficult time making ends meet because of the pandemic; and, sadly, many are still experiencing its long-term effects. The compelling stories people previously shared with us about COVID’s effects on them — and the continued housing complications for some — have been overwhelming, so we’ve launched another phase of this program to ease the burden of more people.”

Moving Our Community third cycle applications are now available for moves through February 2022. The last applications for consideration must be completed by midnight on Jan. 31, 2022. Nominations may be made by a third party. Moves should be to and from locations with a Las Vegas, Henderson or North Las Vegas address.

Applications can be completed here, visiting move4lessnevada.com and scrolling down to the Moving Our Community section on the home page and clicking “Learn More,” or by answering the designated questions and sending responses to Moving Our Community, c/o Move 4 Less, 6630 Arroyo Springs, Ste. 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

A committee of Move 4 Less managers, staff and Cohen and Perez will determine the Moving Our Community recipients. Subsequently a company representative will notify them by to coordinate their move logistics.

Move 4 Less has implemented safety, health and sanitizing procedures to protect employees and customers in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Southern Nevada Health District.

Move 4 Less is a Las Vegas-based moving company. Services encompass local and long-distance residential and commercial moves, storage, packing, logistics and specialty packing and crating. The local, family-owned company’s commitment to customers is reflected in the management and staff’s extensive moving and relocation knowledge, experience and positive attitude. Move 4 Less continues to participate in a wide range of community activities throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Currently Move 4 Less is offering its trucks and moving staff to help move essential items for nonprofits throughout the valley. To learn more, visit move4lessnevada.com/about-move4less. or call 702-381-1200.

