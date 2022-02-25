Moving Our Community program helps valley residents

58°F
February 25, 2022 - 3:07 pm
 
Lynnette Carideom right, was the first recipient of the third cycle of the Moving Our Community ...
Lynnette Carideom right, was the first recipient of the third cycle of the Moving Our Community program. At left, Eyrick Gibson, general sales manager of Move 4 Lessm developed the initiative for those needing moving assistance. (Move 4 Less)
Move 4 Less is helping people get a fresh start.

“You guys are a lifesaver,” Desiree Moss said upon learning Move 4 Less could help her move when she couldn’t afford it.

That sentiment is echoed by all the recipients of the Moving Our Community program, the local philanthropic initiative of Move 4 Less. Owners of the family-owned moving company have been moving people in need for free to their new homes throughout the city since the pandemic began.

The third cycle of the program recently concluded. Move 4 Less employees and owners, Avi Cohen and Moti Perez, determined Moving Our Community recipients, based on nominations, which detailed hardships, needs and financial strain related to rent increases, job loss, reduced income, health issues and/or family considerations. Some of the recipients include:

■ Desiree got teary-eyed when she learned she was selected. She was used to helping others. She had worked at a local nonprofit agency and lost her job last year and also has worked to help fight elder abuse. The move is helping her work on her next chapter in life, where she’s hoping to get grant money to open her own business.

■ Lynn and Mario Siciliano were nominated for Moving Our Community by a longtime friend. Though the pair were married for 25 years before divorcing, they maintain a good relationship and Lynn is Mario’s caregiver. Through life circumstances, they needed to move, couldn’t afford moving costs and weren’t physically able to move themselves. Lynn cried when she learned Move 4 Less would help.

“Move 4 Less is helping to lift a huge burden off of us. I was just going to give up. I’m a caregiver, so it’s nice that someone is going to take care of me,” she said.

■ Lynnette Carideo worked as a reservation dispatcher for a limousine transportation company. When that industry stalled during the pandemic, she was laid off and subsequently evicted from where she lived.

“The Move 4 Less assistance saved me from starting over from scratch,” she said. “I can keep what I have and keep moving forward. If it wasn’t for you (Move 4 Less), I would really just have the clothes on back. I can’t thank you enough, and I will pay it forward every chance I get.”

■ Even with working two jobs, Crista Onoszko couldn’t overcome a large rent increase. The mother of two found a more affordable to place to relocate but still needed moving assistance.

“I’m very grateful that there’s people out there who truly want to help people like me,” she said of Move 4 Less.

With the move and new location, Crista sums up Moving Our Community best. “I’m looking forward to starting anew in 2022 with new opportunities and a new home, and putting 2021 behind me.”

Move 4 Less will do another cycle of the Moving Our Community program later this year. Watch for information about the program or moving services on move4lessnevada.com, call 702-381-1200 or follow@Move4LessNV on Facebook and Twitter.

