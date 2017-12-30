Nevada Builder Trade In Program assists family with contingency purchase

When the Harkins family was on the lookout for a brand-new home designed to better “fit” their family’s lifestyle, they headed to the Skye Canyon community in the far northwestern valley.

Christopher and Shannon Harkins and their daughter, Abigail, look forward to celebrating the new year in their new home at Teton Falls at Skye Canyon. The family purchased the Yosemite floor plan from Woodside Homes on contingency through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. (Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas)

When the Harkins family was on the lookout for a brand-new home designed to better “fit” their family’s lifestyle, they headed to the Skye Canyon community in the far northwestern valley. Upon driving through the gated entrance of the Teton Falls neighborhood, they found what they were looking for in the three-story Yosemite model built by Woodside Homes.

“We liked Skye Canyon and its ambiance, its community amenities, and most importantly its homes,” Shannon Harkins said.

“We were in a three-story home prior to buying this home, but we really did not like its layout. When we visited Skye Canyon, we fell in love with the community and the layout of this home with how the kitchen and family room are on the first floor, the bedrooms and a playroom area for our daughter are on the second floor, and a second master suite is on the third floor. It’s perfect for us.”

Then came the dilemma: In order to buy it, the couple had to sell their current home.

The neighborhood sales associate referred them to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which specializes in helping homeowners purchase new homes from builders on contingency.

The program, which is offered in Southern Nevada by Robin and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas, has helped hundreds of Southern Nevadans buy and sell a home at the same time during the past three years.

The Harkins soon met with the Smith Team where they learned about the contingency program, and received a comparative market analysis of how much their current home could sell for based on its condition and nearby recent home sales. They also received advice on how to stage and prep their home to make it stand out among competitors. The Harkins enlisted the help of a carpet cleaner to freshen up their home’s overall appearance and remove evidence of their active 3-year-old daughter and energetic dog.

Their efforts paid off and the Smith Team sold their home quickly – not once, but twice.

“The Smith Team took wonderful photographs that helped sell our home in only two days, which was a relief. But then six days before closing, it fell through because the guy who was planning to buy it was also selling a home and his sale fell through,” Christopher Harkins explained. “The Smith Team was there and helped us quickly relist our home, and they sold it a second time in the matter of days with an all-cash offer.” The family began to move into their brand-new 3,610-square-foot, five-bedroom home at the end of October. Shannon and Christopher Harkins identified their master suite and the second- and third-floor decks offering views of the distant Strip lights as some of their favorite aspects of their new home. The third-floor master suite and extended living area offer the option of a multigenerational space.

Their daughter, Abigail, on the other hand, especially likes her playroom on the second floor and describes her new home as “great.”

Like the Harkins, some homeowners are referred to the Nevada Trade In Program by the sales offices of the more than 50 neighborhoods constructed by builder-partners Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes, Woodside Homes and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. Other homeowners are connected to the program by contacting the Smith Team directly at 702-460- 5080 or www.ISellLasVegas.com.

The Smith Team offers potential clients a complimentary comparative market analysis as well as advice on minor repairs and/or staging that may increase the sales price. For those who select the program, the Smith Team will list the home at a reduced commission while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission.

The Smith Team works with the client and the homebuilder throughout the process because of the nature of a contingency purchase.

“The Smith Team is very professional, they are very easy to work, and they were there with us at every step. They were even there during the walk-through of our new home to help us learn about the home and to keep an eye out for things that the builder should fix that we might otherwise not have seen,” Shannon Harkins said.

Homeowners interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.

In June, the Nevada Builder Trade In Program expanded to Reno, where it follows the same strategic process as in Southern Nevada.

The Nevada program’s approach is based on a contingency program offered through Keller Williams International.