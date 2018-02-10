Nevada Builder Trade In Program follows strategic contingency approach

Homeowners reading recent news reports about increased resale home prices are thinking about how they may leverage the seller’s market to their advantage so that they can purchase a brand-new home under construction. The Nevada Builder Trade In Program can help as its focus is helping homeowners purchase a brand-new home on contingency as Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas sells their current home.

Robin Smith of the Nevada Builder Trade In Program reviews materials in a model home of one of the contingency program’s partner-builders. She operates the program with her brother, Robert Smith, both of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas. (Smith Team, Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas)

Homeowners reading recent news reports about increased home resale prices are thinking about how they may leverage the seller’s market to their advantage so that they can purchase a brand-new home under construction. The Nevada Builder Trade In Program can help, as its focus is helping homeowners purchase a brand-new home on contingency as the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas sells their current home.

The program goes beyond putting up a for sale sign and follows a strategic approach designed by Keller Williams International with focus placed on realistic pricing, home preparation, financial assessments and customized services.

“The process of buying and selling a home at the same time can be confusing and stressful for the homeowner, and that is why it is imperative that you work with a Realtor experienced in not just the buying and selling process, but also the current real estate market,” said Robin Smith, who operates the Southern Nevada program with her twin brother, Robert Smith.

The program’s first step: Weighing the pros and cons of selling and buying a new home while considering one’s personal circumstances.

“First, you have to decide if buying a brand-new home makes financial sense. There are many factors to consider – your income, other expenses, savings and the amount of equity after your current home sells,” said Robert Smith, whose experience as an accountant and real estate professional helps clients determine if they can realistically afford to buy a new home and, if so, the price point.

To help answer these questions, the Smith Team provides homeowners interested in the program at no cost a realistic comparative market analysis — a projection of what their home may sell for based on recent sales of nearby comparable homes — and an assessment of which repairs and/or updates can be done that may increase the sales price.

“Receiving a realistic comparative market analysis based on today’s market trends is especially important in our seller’s market, where there is a short supply of homes listed for resale. Getting the highest sales price possible is our ultimate goal, and we do not want our clients to leave any potential profit on the table,” Robin Smith said.

If a homeowner selects the Nevada Trade In Program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission. Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

Homes typically sell between 30 and 60 days through the program, which allows the home sale to align with the purchase of the builder-partner’s newly constructed home.

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program is available to buyers at builder-partner neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

For additional information, visit one of the 50-plus builder-partner neighborhoods, contact the Smith Team at 702-460- 5080 or go to ISellLasVegas.com.

Homeowners interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.

The Smith Team introduced the program in Southern Nevada in 2014 and expanded to Reno in summer 2017. Last year, the Smith Team helped 140 clients successfully purchase a brand-new home on contingency through the program, and dozens of others are currently in different stages of the buying-selling process.