Nevada Builder Trade In Program helps couple move

Andrew and Gina Lanzino, along with their children, Joey and Bella, relax in the model-home-inspired kitchen of their brand new home by Century Communities at Alpine Crossings in Skye Canyon. (Courtesy)

When Andrew and Gina Lanzino found the perfect home in the ideal community for their family, they faced a quandary like many move-up buyers. They had to sell their current home before they could purchase the new one.

At the referral of Century Communities’ sales office at Alpine Crossings at Skye Canyon, the couple turned to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, a program offered nationally by Keller Williams Realty International, which is operated in Nevada by Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas.

“We lived in a nearby community and liked the Skye Canyon community because it offered more amenities for our family with its pool, access to an activity center and a fitness center, and parks,” Gina Lanzino said. “But, we could not buy a new home there without selling our other home first.”

Through the program, which partners with six builders and more than 50 new home neighborhoods in Southern Nevada, the Smith Team helped stage, list and quickly sell the Lanzinos’ home in 15 days. This enabled them to move forward with the purchase of a two-story 3,528-square-foot residence at the gated northwest valley neighborhood.

“I was blown away by how quickly it sold,” she added, explaining that her husband was out of the country for his work with MGM Resorts International, which added to challenges of signing paperwork.

Andrew Lanzino concurred.

“When I left for Europe for work, our home was for sale, and when I came back, we had to find a place to live temporarily,” he said. “With the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, you need to be prepared to move because your home may sell quickly.”

Finding a short-term rental while the new home is under construction is one of the many services offered by the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. After spending a few months in a rental, the family of four moved into their new home at the end of March.

Central to their home is its great room and model-home-inspired kitchen with a large island, quartz countertops, dark cabinets, and stainless steel appliances and is naturally lit by oversized windows overlooking the backyard.

“This home has a beautiful kitchen and open living room that is perfect for entertaining and our big, extended family,” Gina Lanzino said, adding that they were also looking for a larger backyard.

Another feature that appealed to the Lanzinos was its separate home office situated by the front door, which is perfect for Gina Lanzino, who works from home for her LuLaRoe business.

The Lanzinos are one of several hundred Nevadans who successfully have sold their home and purchased a new one from a homebuilder partner through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

The program currently is offered at more than 50 Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as at Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

Some participants — like the Lanzinos — have been referred to the program by the builder sales representative, while others contact the Smith Team directly.

If a homeowner is interested in the program and buying a home in a builder-partner neighborhood, the Smith Team will provide the homeowner at no-cost, comparative market analysis of what the home may sell for based on recent sales of nearby comparable homes, as well as an assessment of which repairs or updates can be done that may increase the sales price. In the Lanzinos’ case, suggestions focused on staging the home for sale.

If a homeowner selects the Nevada Trade In Program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission, while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission.

Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

