Nevada Builder Trade In Program helps family move to Stetson Trails

Caption: Dennis and Liz Callipare, along with their daughter Alexandria, relax in their new home at the gated Stetson Trails neighborhood by Woodside Homes. The family purchased their new home after selling their previous one through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, operated in Southern Nevada by Robin Smith and Robert Smith of Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas.

Although Dennis and Liz Callipare were in the market for a move-up home, they became disheartened when a real estate agent took them to multiple run-down-looking homes for sale proclaiming “that type of home” is what they could afford. So they set aside their move-up plans until the day the Callipares drove into Woodside Homes’ Stetson Trails neighborhood on a whim and discovered the “perfect home” for their family — the Wildwood model.

“Last year, we had a real estate agent who gave us a lot of wrong information about what we could afford and the home buying process, so we put buying a new home on hold. Then on one Sunday after we went to RC Willey when it was closed, we decided to drive around and ended up at the Stetson Trails neighborhood, where we went into the models just to see what they had. When we walked into the Wildwood model, we knew that this was the home for us. But, due to misinformation we had received from the other real estate agent, we didn’t think that we could buy it,” Dennis Callipare said.

To determine if they could purchase this brand-new home, the Woodside Homes sales office encouraged the couple to contact Robin and Robert Smith of the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, a program offered nationally by Keller Williams International and operated in Southern Nevada by the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas.

The Smith Team helped the Callipares determine that they could indeed purchase the 2,740-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home while selling their current home on contingency.

A comparative market analysis was done and a realistic sales price of their existing home based on its condition and recent sales of nearby comparable homes was established. Knowing the projected home sales profit, the couple determined that purchasing the brand-new home made financial sense.

The couple selected the Nevada Builder Trade In Program to help sell their home at a reduced commission while purchasing the Wildwood design on contingency. Their goal: Complete both sales transactions within 60 days.

“The Smith Team told us that our home was in great condition and in a great location, but we followed their advice to prepare it for sale so that we could list it at a higher price. We spent time decluttering, hiring a carpet cleaner and house cleaner and landscaping to make it move-in-ready,” Liz Callipare said.

Their effort was worth it.

“I was really, really nervous when we listed our home for sale knowing that we needed to have the home sale close in 60 days. We were completely surprised when we received a full-price offer a day after listing it,” Dennis Callipare said. The family moved into their new home in May.

“Working with the Smith Team was so easy. They told us what we should do to prepare our home for sale, and we did it, and what to list our sales price for, and we got it,” he said.

The Callipares are among several hundred Nevadans who have successfully sold their home and purchased a new one from a home-builder partner through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. The program is offered at more than 50 Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as at Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb. In June, the program expanded to Reno.

Some participants – like the Callipares – have been referred to the program by the builder sales representative, while others contact the Smith Team directly.

If a homeowner is interested in the program and buying a home at a builder-partner neighborhood, the Smith Team will provide the homeowner at no-cost a comparative market analysis and an assessment of which repairs and/or updates can be done that might increase the sales price.

If a homeowner selects the program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission. Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

