Nevada Builder Trade In Program leads couple to contingency purchase with Pulte

When Roxanne Wright and Ian Clement were on the lookout for a brand-new home, they had lots of things on their minds: the home’s design for a family, location with a convenient commute to work, sales price that fit their budget and the need to sell a current home in order to afford a brand-new one. They found it all.

Nevada Builder Trade In Program Roxanne Wright and Ian Clement visit the Trento model at The Cove at Southern Highlands neighborhood with their friendly canines Leni and Buster. The couple purchased this two-story design at the gated Pulte Homes neighborhood in the southwestern valley through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program in early October.

They discovered their perfect home at The Cove at Southern Highlands by Pulte Homes and that they could purchase it on the contingent sale of the other home through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program.

“Pulte referred me to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program to learn how I might be able to sell my home and buy one on contingency,” Roxanne Wright said.

Wright decided to check out the Nevada Builder Trade In Program and what the process of a contingency purchase would entail. She met with Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas, who have helped hundreds of Southern Nevadans buy and sell a home at the same time through the program during the past three years.

She was impressed and enlisted the Smith Team to sell her home in a nearby neighborhood in order to purchase the two-story Trento model at The Cove at Southern Highlands.

Through the program, the Smiths visited Wright’s home and devised an asking price based on a comparative market analysis based on recent sales of nearby similar homes. They then listed the home at a reduced commission while offering the buyer’s agent the standard 3 percent commission.

“They were wonderful, very hands on and kept me in the loop of what would happen,” Wright said. “Another thing about the program that we were impressed with was that they reduced their commission in selling our home to 1 percent, which enabled us to put more into our new home. Every little bit helps when you’re moving into a new home.”

The Smith Team reports that more than 90 percent of their clients sell their homes in 30 to 60 days through the program. For Wright, it only took 48 hours, and they got the keys to their new home during the first week of October.

Their new residence has three bedrooms, 2½ baths plus a “flex” space that increases the size to more than 2,800 square feet.

“Our home is similar to the model, with the addition of a ‘flex’ space that adds room that’s perfect for our family,” Wright said, adding that under the stairs is a “cut out” cubby that fits a small mattress for their dogs, Leni and Buster. “We really like the Southern Highlands community, its feel and amenities. Our home site is beautiful with a great view of the Strip from the balcony off of our master bedroom.”

Wright and Clement are pleased with the services offered by the Smith Team.

“Robin and Robert Smith with the Nevada Trade In Program were with us throughout the process, from listing and selling our current home to attending the walk-through with us of our brand-new home. They were helpful, friendly and sold our previous home within 48 hours. There’s nothing else that we could ask for,” Wright said.

The Nevada Builder Trade In Program is currently offered at more than 50 neighborhoods constructed by builder-partners Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

Homeowners who are interested in the program may either contact the Smith Team at 702-460-5080, visit www.ISellLasVegas.com or inquire at a builder-partner neighborhood.

The Smith Team offers a complimentary comparative market analysis for potential clients as well as advice on minor repairs and/or staging that may increase the sales price. For those who select the program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the home on contingency at a reduced commission and offer referrals for movers or temporary rentals, if needed.

Homeowners interested in purchasing a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.

In June, the Nevada Builder Trade In Program expanded to Reno, where it follows the same strategic process as in Southern Nevada. The Nevada program’s approach is based on a contingency program offered through Keller Williams International.