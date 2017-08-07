Nevada Builder Trade In program pleases homebuilder

Selling a brand-new home contingent on a homeowner’s ability to sell their current one brings some risks, especially if the homeowner does not sell their current home in a timely manner. The Nevada Builder Trade In Program’s success in closing the deal by following a strategic, streamlined process has garnered the support of a growing list of homebuilder partners that sell homes on contingency to program participants.

Woodside Homes’ Biella model at Skystone neighborhood in Summerlin features an open island kitchen adjacent to a dining area and great room. (Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas)

Selling a new home contingent on a homeowner’s ability to sell their current one brings some risks, especially if the homeowner does not sell their current home in a timely manner. The Nevada Builder Trade In Program’s success in closing the deal by following a strategic, streamlined process has garnered the support of a growing list of homebuilder partners that sell homes on contingency to program participants.

Woodside Homes opted to partner with the Nevada Builder Trade In Program shortly after Robin and Robert Smith of the sister-brother Smith Team at Keller Williams Las Vegas introduced the program to the Las Vegas market in 2014.

According to Woodside Homes Director of Sales and Marketing Guy Melton, the partnership’s longevity is based on the Smith Team’s rate of successfully selling homes of those who plan to buy a new one from the builder.

“The Nevada Builder Trade In Program caters to a market of homeowners who have to sell their current home before they can buy a new home. Its process offers us, as a homebuilder, reduced risk of selling a home on contingency because the homeowner has to take a contract to sell their home within 60 days and the Smith Team has been very successful in selling within that time frame,” Melton said.

“The advantage for buyers in purchasing on contingency is that they can lock in the home price and their specific home and home site, without having to wait and see if that home site will still be available when their current home sells. The process also eliminates a lot of stress on the homebuyer because a big concern is how to buy and sell a home at the same time,” Melton said.

Woodside Homes offers 18 neighborhoods within the Las Vegas Valley, all of which are part of the Nevada Builder Trade In Program. Other builder-partners include Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities and Pulte Homes, and Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

“Woodside Homes is one of just a few Las Vegas homebuilders who will go contingent on a showcase home. By choosing a showcase home, you can take advantage of inventory home pricing, know exactly what the home will look like at completion and move into the house right after your home sells through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program,” Melton said.

The first step for homeowners who would like to purchase a home on contingency is to meet with Smith Team to discuss their goals and to devise a plan while following a strategic process that aligns with Keller Williams’ international contingency program.

Through the program, the Smith Team offers interested homeowners at no-cost:

■ A comparative market analysis as to how much their current residence may sell and an estimate of their current home’s equity.

■ Advice on how to prepare the home for sale and home improvements to increase the sales price.

■ Guidance to help assess their ability to purchase the new home if their current home sells at the projected market value.

If a homeowner decides to sell their current residence and buy a new home at a builder-partner neighborhood through the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission.

Also, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

According to Robin Smith, homes typically sell in 30 to 60 days through the program.

Homeowners interested in buying a home on contingency at a non-builder-partner neighborhood and receive benefits similar to the Nevada Builder Trade In Program should contact the Smith Team before beginning their home search.

For additional information, contact the Smith Team at 702-460- 5080 or visit www.ISellLasVegas.com.

In June, the Nevada Builder Trade In Program expanded to Reno, where it follows the same strategic process as in Southern Nevada.