Provided Content

Pardee helps you build your own corner office

Provided Content
June 5, 2020 - 1:29 pm
 

Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

“Home offices have never been more popular,” Andrews said. “More and more homebuyers are looking for dedicated space in new homes that can be easily customized by Pardee’s Design Studio for the owners’ individual business requirements.”

Whether the office will be shared by one or two people, the Design Studio features options that will address space functionality, according to Design Studio Director Diane Salas, an award-winner and one of the top design consultants in the country.

“You need to be wired and not always have to rely on Wi-Fi, so we offer conduit that is built in the slab that gives you flexibility on setting up your desk to best see the corner window view,” she said. “If you want to be Zoom-ready for your next virtual meeting or film your next YouTube video, you have the space to add special lighting to a floor plug.”

Other home office-added designer features include built-in cabinets to keep office supplies tucked away, extra outlets for all-important lighting and multiple devices, LED overhead lighting to see your work more clearly and in-floor conduit for CAT6 wiring for internet connectivity if your home office desk is not against a wall.

The Plan One model in Pardee’s Terra Luna collection of homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin is a showcase for an upscale home office. The one-story home includes approximately 2,463 of living space and is priced from approximately $563,000. Terra Luna was named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association last year.

Across the valley, the new Arden community at Inspirada models a home office and art studio for two in the two-story Plan Two, priced from approximately $385,000, with approximately 2,014 square feet of living space.

Arden is off Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in the rapidly growing west Henderson area. Arden residents can enjoy the exclusive neighborhood swimming pool during a lunch break or after work in their home offices.

For drop-in hours and private model tour appointment information, contact a Pardee new homes specialist to help with your new home search at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.

THE LATEST
This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

With more than 150 miles of trails meandering throughout the community, Summerlin is known for ...
Summerlin celebrates National Trails Day
Provided Content

While today, June 6, is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, consistently ranks as Summerlin’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

Associated General Contractors of America's new report shows decline in projects. (Getty Images)
Associated General Contractors’ report shows employment decline
Provided Content

Construction employment declined in the District of Columbia and every state except South Dakota in April, an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government data shows. At the same time, the association released a new survey that finds that rising project cancellations are forcing many firms to furlough or terminate employees even as federal relief measures help avoid further job losses. Association officials urged Washington officials to act quickly on measures like new infrastructure funding, liability protections for employers and extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

This year the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual. (Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual
Provided Content

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerlin Council, organizer of the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade that typically draws more than 40,000 parade-goers and now in its 26th year, will transition the parade to a virtual event this year.

The Cliffs village in Summerlin is aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms the vil ...
Summerlin showcases The Cliffs
Provided Content

The Cliffs village in Summerlin is aptly named for its picturesque ridgeline that forms the village’s spectacular backdrop. One of the most popular spots for those seeking the home of their dreams, The Cliffs is near the 215 Beltway, making it easy and convenient to get just about anywhere. The village is situated on elevated topography that offers exquisite views from many vantage points of the Las Vegas Valley and Las Vegas Strip to the east and the Spring Mountains to the west. Many neighborhoods and homes are carefully placed and sited to maximize views.

Victoria Kennedy
What does coronavirus mean for Las Vegas housing?
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Sin City, which is known for its huge tourist industry, has especially felt the blow of lock down during the past couple of months. But what does that mean for the housing market? I sat down with former Las Vegas-performer-turned-Realtor, Konrad Broock, to find some answers.

Carlos Ibarra, Move 4 Less team member, is ready to help four local families through the compan ...
Move 4 Less offers free moves to four families
Provided Content

The COVID-19 virus has triggered economic hardship throughout the Las Vegas community with many people struggling to pay their mortgage or rent. To help ease their burden, Move 4 Less has created the Moving Our Community program to provide free moving services to four local families, who have to move from their current residence because COVID-19-related circumstances.

This One Queensridge Place condo is for rent for $10,000 month. (The Ivan Sher Group)
Luxury high-rise condo for rent at $10K per month
PROVIDED CONTENT

One of the world’s most unique high-rise condominiums is now available for lease. The AAA “Garden Unit” at One Queensridge Place, a rare luxury residence with more than 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard, is now available for $10,000 per month.

Chris Birk
Five tips for a great virtual home tour
BY CHRIS BIRK SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Virtual tours are more critical than ever with open houses and in-person home tours on hold across much of the country because of the coronavirus. Here are five tips to help buyers get the most from remote showings during this unprecedented homebuying season.

Cadence in Henderson is offering a sales promotion starting May 22, for the first 100 homes sol ...
Cadence offers financial incentives
Provided Content

A new incentive will soon be available for those looking to purchase a home at Cadence in Henderson. Beginning May 22, for the first 100 homes sold at Cadence, the individual homebuyers will receive a credit of $3,500 towards the purchase of a home.