Pardee helps you build your own corner office

Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the Arden neighborhood at Inspirada in West Henderson features a home office/art studio for two. (Pardee Homes)

Terra Luna Plan One by Pardee Homes in the Cliffs Village in Summerlin showcases an upscale home office. (Pardee Homes)

“Home offices have never been more popular,” Andrews said. “More and more homebuyers are looking for dedicated space in new homes that can be easily customized by Pardee’s Design Studio for the owners’ individual business requirements.”

Whether the office will be shared by one or two people, the Design Studio features options that will address space functionality, according to Design Studio Director Diane Salas, an award-winner and one of the top design consultants in the country.

“You need to be wired and not always have to rely on Wi-Fi, so we offer conduit that is built in the slab that gives you flexibility on setting up your desk to best see the corner window view,” she said. “If you want to be Zoom-ready for your next virtual meeting or film your next YouTube video, you have the space to add special lighting to a floor plug.”

Other home office-added designer features include built-in cabinets to keep office supplies tucked away, extra outlets for all-important lighting and multiple devices, LED overhead lighting to see your work more clearly and in-floor conduit for CAT6 wiring for internet connectivity if your home office desk is not against a wall.

The Plan One model in Pardee’s Terra Luna collection of homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin is a showcase for an upscale home office. The one-story home includes approximately 2,463 of living space and is priced from approximately $563,000. Terra Luna was named Community of the Year by the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association last year.

Across the valley, the new Arden community at Inspirada models a home office and art studio for two in the two-story Plan Two, priced from approximately $385,000, with approximately 2,014 square feet of living space.

Arden is off Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada in the rapidly growing west Henderson area. Arden residents can enjoy the exclusive neighborhood swimming pool during a lunch break or after work in their home offices.

For drop-in hours and private model tour appointment information, contact a Pardee new homes specialist to help with your new home search at 702-329-6191 or visit pardeehomes.com.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers.

Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the past 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.

For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.