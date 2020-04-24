Pardee to open Capri in Inspirada by private, virtual appointments

Pardee Homes is unveiling Capri, its newest neighborhood within Inspirada, on Saturday by private and virtual appointment. Located off Bicentennial Parkway, Capri is a vibrant town home community featuring four distinct modern two-story floor plans with private backyards.

Capri, Pardee Homes’ new town home community within Inspirada, is now open for one-on-one and virtual appointments. (Pardee Homes)

“There is no higher priority for our entire Pardee Homes family than the well-being of our homebuyers, team members or trade partners,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “That’s why we have appointment options to visit Capri with private one-on-one or virtual appointments — or both.”

Personal appointments can be scheduled by contacting Pardee New Homes Specialists at 702-329-6191.

“Capri offers modern town home living with stylish designs that create a high-end feel within a smaller footprint that means less maintenance — the perfect combination for easy living,” Andrews said. “In addition, Pardee’s HomeSmart technology and devices are included in every home to keep you connected and comfortable.”

Ideal for those who want spaciousness without high maintenance, the town home community of Capri offers four plans, each with a private backyard for your family and your pets. Featuring approximately 1,640 square feet to 1,924 square feet of living space, these two-story town homes offer two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, large great rooms, contemporary kitchens and two-car garages. Prices start from approximately the low $300,000s.

The space-efficient and tech-savvy town homes also include Pardee’s award-winning LivingSmart energy-saving features and options.

The Capri community will include a swimming pool for residents and their guests; open green spaces; play area and access to Inspirada’s community parks and trails, without the added local improvement district fees and with a low monthly homeowners association fee.

Located in the growing West Henderson area, Capri homeowners have access to Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway and proximity to schools, shopping and restaurants. In addition, the neighborhood is close to the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders practice facility, Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area and nearby parks.

New Home Gallery hours at Pardee Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday. For more information, visit www.pardeehomes.com or call 702-374-0434.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new home purchases.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 67 years. Pardee Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Pardee Homes Las Vegas, visit www.PardeeHomes.com/Region/Las-Vegas.