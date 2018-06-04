Pardee to open Onyx in Skye Canyon

Pardee Homes will celebrate the grand opening of Onyx in Skye Canyon Saturday with family entertainment and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Shown are model homes at Pardee Homes’ Onyx in Skye Canyon, which is celebrating its grand opening June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pardee Homes)

Onyx’s modern, two-story homes offer as many as six bedrooms, five baths and up to 3,386 square feet. Exterior elevations include Modern Spanish, Desert Contemporary and Nevada Living designs, and prices start from $448,000.

Visit pardeehomes.com or call 702-930-8237 for information on available homes.

“Skye Canyon is a well-designed and imagined master-planned community, and we’re excited to expand our product offering with Onyx,” said Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

Onyx Plan One measures 3,186 square feet with five bedrooms, 4½ baths, den, loft and three-car, tandem garage. The plan features an outdoor lounge that is offered as an indoor lounge and an optional living space instead of the den.

Plan Two at Onyx measures 3,329 square feet with four bedrooms, 3½ baths and two-car garage. The plan has a downstairs master suite and optional fifth bedroom and fourth bath instead of the den and optional covered patio off the great room and dining area.

Onyx Plan Three measures 3,386 square feet with five bedrooms, four baths, great room, loft and three-car tandem garage. The home has a covered porch, a courtyard and an optional indoor lounge off the entry instead of a standard outdoor lounge.

Onyx joins Pardee Homes’ Cobalt neighborhood in Skye Canyon. Cobalt’s three innovative floor plans offer up to four bedrooms and three baths and flexible options, including lofts, guest suites and spa showers. Homes at the gated neighborhood range from 2,326 square feet to 2,727 square feet, and prices start from $374,000.

Skye Canyon is a 1,700-acre master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas at the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Skye Canyon Park Drive. Amenities include Skye Center, a contemporary, rustic community center, Skye Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, and Eagle Canyon Park.

To reach Onyx and Cobalt from U.S. 95 north, take the Skye Canyon Park Drive exit and turn left, heading west on West Skye Canyon Park Drive, then left on Skye Park Drive and left on Eagle Canyon Avenue.

New Home Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and noon to 6 p.m. Monday.

Pardee Homes Las Vegas builds thoughtfully designed and innovative new homes and communities for first-time through luxury homebuyers. Established in 1921, Pardee Homes was among the first to embrace master-planned community concepts, green homebuilding measures, environmentally sensitive development practices and customer-focused processes for new-home purchases. Pardee Homes Las Vegas has built more than 40,000 homes throughout Southern Nevada in the last 65 years and is a member of TRI Pointe Group, a family of premium regional homebuilders.