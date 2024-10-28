Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

Monument, located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway, offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s. In The Peaks village located near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue, Ascension, a guard-gated neighborhood, features 11 distinctive single-family luxury home floor plans in three collections that range from 2,297 to 4,530 square feet, priced from just over $1 million to approximately $1.8 million. And Blacktail, located west of the 215 Beltway in the district of Kestrel, offers four distinctive floor plans in a striking three-story vertical elevation with homes ranging from 2,338 to 2,572, priced from the mid-$600,000s. Only eight homes remain at Blacktail.

For those seeking an experiential, lock-and-leave lifestyle with no yard maintenance, Monument also offers easy access to just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley via its proximity to the 215 Beltway. Located minutes from Downtown Summerlin, Monument features a stunning backdrop nestled adjacent the La Madre Mountain Wilderness Area and sits at an average elevation of 3,200 feet above sea level, to deliver an unrivaled sense of peacefulness given that no future development will occur to the west. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate. Monument offers its residents their own community pool, and all Reverence residents also enjoy miles of walking trails and the 20-plus-acre Reverence Park that includes a walking track and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts.

Monument’s Branton floor plan features a spacious gathering room with an open café and game room for guests or extra entertainment. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage with 1,654 square feet of living space. Its Cornwall floor plan, measuring 1,736 square feet, features an open gathering room and café with an additional rooftop deck for entertainment all year-round. It offers three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. Monument’s final floor plan, the Danbury, comes in at 1,869 square feet with three to four bedrooms, 2½ baths and a two-car garage. This versatile floor plan features abundant gathering spaces with an open-concept kitchen and loft. Homes at Monument offer optional rooftop decks.

At Ascension, Pulte Homes offers 11 distinctive floor plans in three collections. The Incline collection offers four single-story floor plans from 2,297 to 2,875 square feet, priced from just over $1 million. The Pointe collection features four single-story floor plans from 3,475 to 4,006 square feet, priced from approximately $1.7 million. The Caprock collection offers three two-story floor plans from 3,981 to 4,530 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million.

These large homes all offer three-car garages with some models offering four garage bays. Bedrooms range from three to five, with up to 5½ baths in select models. Well-appointed interiors, innovative features and high style are hallmarks of all Pulte Homes Ascension models.

Ascension, built by two national homebuilders with longtime track records of building in the community — Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers — will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, fitness center, bike paths and bicycle repair station. The guard-gated neighborhood is designed to offer residents an exclusive living environment featuring a stunning array of beautifully designed homes that embody modern architecture and offer an abundance of indoor-outdoor living features.

At Blacktail, residents enjoy expansive views of both the valley and the glittering Strip to the east, as well as the mountains to the west — from their own highly desirable rooftop deck that is included in the price of the home. Each Blacktail home features a two-car garage. The gated community will soon feature a private park for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents.

The Kendall floor plan, offering from 2,338 square feet of living space, features three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, and third-story balcony. The Carson floor plan offers 2,473 square feet and includes three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths, and a third-story balcony. The Hayden floor plan offers more ample living space at 2,503 square feet with additional storage and flex space. It includes three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ half baths. Finally, The Peyton floor plan, coming in at 2,572 square feet, boasts two stories in addition to its private rooftop deck. It includes three or four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths.

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings, City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.