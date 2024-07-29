Pulte opens three Summerlin collections

The first model homes at Ascension, the newest neighborhood in the master-planned community of Summerlin, are now open. Ascension is located in Summerlin’s newest village, The Peaks, situated near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

Pulte Homes offers 11 distinctive floor plans at Ascension with models now open in all three collections. The Incline collection offers four single-story floor plans from 2,297 square feet to 2,875 square feet, priced from just over $1 million. The Pointe collection features four single-story floor plans from 3,475 square feet to 4,006 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million. The Caprock collection offers three two-story floor plans from 3,981 square feet to 4,530 square feet, priced from approximately $1.5 million.

These large homes all offer three-car garages with some models offering four garage bays. Bedrooms range from three to five, with up to 5½ baths in select models. Well-appointed interiors, innovative features and high style are hallmarks of all Ascension models by Pulte Homes.

Ascension, built by two national homebuilders with longtime track records of building in the community — Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers — will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, bike paths and a bicycle repair station. The gated neighborhood is designed to offer residents an exclusive living environment featuring a stunning array of beautifully designed homes that embody modern architecture and offer an abundance of indoor-outdoor living features. Models for the remaining three collections of single-family homes by Toll Brothers are expected to open this fall, increasing Ascension’s total offerings to an astounding 20 unique floor plans in six collections.

“Ascension is an exciting new neighborhood in Summerlin that uniquely pairs homes by two homebuilders to create interesting, diverse yet complementary architecture,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Bringing together two homebuilders renowned for their award-winning luxury home designs offers buyers a wide array of options in an exclusive environment, all with a Summerlin address that includes access to more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.”

The Peaks village, which spans from the southern edge of the Summit Club to the northern edge of The Mesa village, is within walking distance of Mesa Park and offers easy access to the many dining, shopping and neighborhood services that line Town Center Drive to the north. Conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, The Peaks village is less than 3.5 miles from Downtown Summerlin and within minutes of just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.