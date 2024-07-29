84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Pulte opens three Summerlin collections

Pulte Homes offers 11 distinctive floor plans at Ascension, Summerlin’s newest neighborhood, ...
Pulte Homes offers 11 distinctive floor plans at Ascension, Summerlin’s newest neighborhood, with models now open in all three collections. (Pulte Homes)
Ascension is located in Summerlin’s newest village, The Peaks, situated near Town Center Driv ...
Ascension is located in Summerlin’s newest village, The Peaks, situated near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue. (Pulte Homes)
More Stories
The Wolff Co. opens the Adler apartment complex in Cadence, a master-planned community in Hende ...
Wolff Company opens Adler apartments in Cadence
Toll Brothers offers three unique home styles in the community of Summerlin. The Cordillera fea ...
Summerlin showcases Toll Brothers home styles
The Hellmuth Borges Team The fully remodeled kitchen showcases custom quarter-sawn oak cabinet ...
Lone Mountain Estate home lists at $3.5M
More than 50,000 people attended the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws thousands
Provided Content
July 29, 2024 - 8:10 am
 

The first model homes at Ascension, the newest neighborhood in the master-planned community of Summerlin, are now open. Ascension is located in Summerlin’s newest village, The Peaks, situated near Town Center Drive and Tropicana Avenue.

Pulte Homes offers 11 distinctive floor plans at Ascension with models now open in all three collections. The Incline collection offers four single-story floor plans from 2,297 square feet to 2,875 square feet, priced from just over $1 million. The Pointe collection features four single-story floor plans from 3,475 square feet to 4,006 square feet, priced from approximately $1.6 million. The Caprock collection offers three two-story floor plans from 3,981 square feet to 4,530 square feet, priced from approximately $1.5 million.

These large homes all offer three-car garages with some models offering four garage bays. Bedrooms range from three to five, with up to 5½ baths in select models. Well-appointed interiors, innovative features and high style are hallmarks of all Ascension models by Pulte Homes.

Ascension, built by two national homebuilders with longtime track records of building in the community — Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers — will eventually boast its own resident-exclusive clubhouse and community center with pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, bike paths and a bicycle repair station. The gated neighborhood is designed to offer residents an exclusive living environment featuring a stunning array of beautifully designed homes that embody modern architecture and offer an abundance of indoor-outdoor living features. Models for the remaining three collections of single-family homes by Toll Brothers are expected to open this fall, increasing Ascension’s total offerings to an astounding 20 unique floor plans in six collections.

“Ascension is an exciting new neighborhood in Summerlin that uniquely pairs homes by two homebuilders to create interesting, diverse yet complementary architecture,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Bringing together two homebuilders renowned for their award-winning luxury home designs offers buyers a wide array of options in an exclusive environment, all with a Summerlin address that includes access to more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.”

The Peaks village, which spans from the southern edge of the Summit Club to the northern edge of The Mesa village, is within walking distance of Mesa Park and offers easy access to the many dining, shopping and neighborhood services that line Town Center Drive to the north. Conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, The Peaks village is less than 3.5 miles from Downtown Summerlin and within minutes of just about anywhere in the Las Vegas Valley.

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Toll Brothers offers three unique home styles in the community of Summerlin. The Cordillera fea ...
Summerlin showcases Toll Brothers home styles
Provided Content

Toll Brothers, one of 10 national homebuilders in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers three unique home styles in the community.

The Hellmuth Borges Team The fully remodeled kitchen showcases custom quarter-sawn oak cabinet ...
Lone Mountain Estate home lists at $3.5M
Provided Content

A re-imagined luxury custom home estate has just hit the market in the gated community of Lone Mountain Estates in Las Vegas, priced at $3,499,999.

More than 50,000 people attended the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws thousands
Provided Content

Residents of the Las Vegas Valley turned out by the tens of thousands on July 4 to witness the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — Southern Nevada’s largest Independence Day parade, presented by title sponsor, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community.

The fifth annual Battle for Vegas, a charity softball game, is slated for July 13 at Las Vegas ...
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
Provided Content

This year, Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knight (VGK) center Jack Eichel, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin on July 13.

The 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, the valley’s largest Independence Day par ...
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to mark 30th year
Provided Content

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the master-planned community of Summerlin on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 30th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes in Summerlin offers convenient and low-maintenance town home living ...
Tri Pointe offers Summerlin town homes
Provided Content

Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes in Summerlin offers convenient and low-maintenance town home living with the added benefit of a private backyard and patio more typical of a single-family home.

Lennar Heritage by Lennar in Summerlin is designed for age-qualified residents ages 55-plus.
Summerlin offers age-qualified communities
Provided Content

Heritage by Lennar, is located in the village of Stonebridge and has three remaining single-family detached homes available that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

Lennar is scheduled to open seven neighborhoods in Cadence. (Lennar)
Lennar brings seven new neighborhoods to Cadence
Provided Content

Top-ranked builder Lennar is making a splash at Cadence this summer with the opening of seven neighborhoods. The new collections include Brighton, Carlton, Preston Crest, Preston Enclave, Preston Point, Preston Terrace and Preston Village.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Summerlin showcases Toll Brothers home styles
recommend 2
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws thousands
recommend 3
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
recommend 4
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to mark 30th year
recommend 5
Wolff Company opens Adler apartments in Cadence
recommend 6
MacDonald Highlands mansion brings South Beach Miami to the desert