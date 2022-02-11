Pulte to hold grand opening for Valridge at Skye Hills in northwest Feb. 12

With keen interest and sales success from the recent grand opening at Talvona at Skye Hills, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announced the grand opening of two professionally decorated model homes at Valridge at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a prime northwest Las Vegas location, an easy drive from retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

At 3,440-Plus square feet, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tivoli plan features a covered porch leading to a private courtyard entry, plus optional den or game room. Jim (Trumbull Studio)

Valridge at Skye Hills features three, family-sized, two-story floor plans in a collection of single-family homes ranging from 2,806-plus square feet to 3,440-plus square feet with three to six bedrooms, 2½ to 5½ baths, three-car garages, lofts, formal dining rooms, flex rooms, luxurious owner’s baths, modern kitchens, flex room and suite options, and ample storage throughout. Covered loggias are standard fare in all three plans, as are spacious gathering rooms, ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. With a range of flexible plans and contemporary options, Valridge offers room to grow for those looking for spacious, thoughtful home designs, great schools and convenient access to all that the greater Las Vegas area has to offer.

At Valridge, homeowners will experience convenient proximity to U.S. Highway 95 and the 215 Beltway for easy access to greater Las Vegas and beyond. Nearby recreation includes the 120-acre, Centennial Hills Park, Aliante Golf Club and the Aliante Casino and Hotel and Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, complete with three championship golf courses, sculpted by World Golf Hall of Fame architect, Pete Dye. For those seeking a true outdoor experience, Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the Spring Mountain Range, and much more, are all within close proximity to Valridge.

Valridge at Skye Hills is within the highly rated Clark County School District — the nation’s fifth largest school district, offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including magnet schools, career and technical Academies and advanced placement programs.

Pulte homes are designed with solutions for today’s challenges and are designed with unique features to help make life easier for homeowners. They’re built with innovative work-from-home spaces and dedicated home offices with enhanced Wi-Fi, so working from home can be much more productive. Storage spaces are thoughtfully placed exactly where they are needed to maximize every inch of the home.

Flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces allow homeowners to continue doing the things that bring joy, and better online schooling is made possible with dedicated learning areas where kids can focus and get to work.

Pulte homes are best known for their Life Tested features, the Energy Advantage program, and for their quality of construction, known better as Pulte Build Quality — a collaborative building experience that keeps homebuyers informed during and after the building process. Pulte homes boast many energy-saving features, including tankless water heaters, and 15 SEER air-conditioning systems. Additionally, jump ducts and transfer grills are designed to help balance air pressure between rooms, helping to maintain an even temperature and maximum comfort throughout the house.

Pulte’s rigorous construction methods include stringent standards and a high level of craftsmanship,designed to ensure that Pulte homes will be built with precision and delivered as promised. Standing behind its product, the company also offers a limited 10-year structural warranty and five-year protection against leaks for every home it builds.

For over 70 years, Pulte has built homes with the homeowner in mind. The things that are important to homebuyers are Pulte’s central focus, and include a solid foundation of quality construction and a simplified buying experience. With insightful Life Tested design features and easy personalization options, everyday moments are more enjoyable in a new Pulte home.

Valridge at Skye Hills is open daily, and walk-in customers are welcome. For directions or more information, visit pulte.com/Valridge, or call the sales office at 702-761-3613. Details of the Pulte homebuying experience, as well as information on all of the Las Vegas-area new home communities can be found at Pulte.com/LasVegas.