Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Riviera Vista offers two two-story floor plans, both with four bedrooms and two-car garages. Best of all, quick move-ins are available starting from the high $500,000s, with special financing at below-market rates.

“Lennar has been an incredibly popular builder at Lake Las Vegas. Their versatile homes are great for many different lifestyles and their proximity to the Village is so convenient,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree, which is developing Lake Las Vegas with its partner Cross Lake Partners. “This will attract multigenerational families and others who want to be a part of the vibrant Lake Las Vegas lifestyle.”

Riviera Vista offers two floor plans: The Jan at 2,255 square feet and the Herman at 2,405 square feet.

The Jan floor plan includes four bedrooms and three baths with a spacious second-floor master suite as well as a first-floor bedroom and full bath. The home also includes a large loft and open kitchen with a pantry and cooking island.

The Herman floor plan is 2,405 square feet with four bedrooms and four full baths, giving every bedroom its own bath.

Both floor plans have options for dual primary suites and multigenerational living. The community is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake Las Vegas and Terrazza Park.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our stunning new model homes at Riviera Vista. This community showcases the best of Lennar’s craftsmanship, and our Everything’s Included approach, providing homebuyers with high-quality finishes and modern features at no extra cost,” Lennar Las Vegas division President Joy Broddle said. “Lake Las Vegas is a premier destination, and we’re excited to welcome families to explore the lifestyle, beauty and convenience that Riviera Vista has to offer.”

Lake Las Vegas allows residents to enjoy peaceful wildlife and the outdoors within a short drive from the bustling Strip. It offers the best of both worlds, combining relaxation and excitement.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas offers dining by the lake with a diverse menu, allowing guests to enjoy the incredible beauty of the lake and the surrounding mountain ranges. Seasons Grocery is a one-stop neighborhood grocery store featuring fresh produce, baked goods and a wide variety of wines and spirits. The Village at Lake Las Vegas regularly hosts special events, holiday festivities, concerts, shopping, events and other unique experiences.

Lennar’s Riviera Vista sales office at Lake Las Vegas is at 1718 Strada Nathan in Henderson. For more information, call 702-821-4850 or visit Lennar.com.

Lake Las Vegas is a 3,600-acre resort community surrounded by its own 320-acre lake and is located a short drive from the Strip.

Residents enjoy the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Raintree Investment Corp. and Cross Lake Partners are the developers of Lake Las Vegas. To learn more about Lake Las Vegas, visit lakelasvegas.com.