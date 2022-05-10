StoryBook opens Libretto in Cadence

StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master planned community in Henderson.

Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four models. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes has opened its third Cadence neighborhood, Libretto. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson.

With 72 available homesites and four models to choose from, these two-story homes start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,309 square feet to 1,484 square-feet with various options for personalization.

The Bravo model spans 1,309 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The spacious family room and optional patio areas make this home a perfect fit for relaxing summer nights with family and friends.

Enter the 1,332-square-foot Crescendo plan by its inviting covered front porch area, seamlessly connecting to the foyer and great room. Home chefs looking to wow guests can customize to include a spacious island in the gourmet kitchen or build out a den or fourth bedroom on the first floor.

The 1,453-square-foot Maestro plan is sure to impress with its open great room and optional patio areas, ideal for family movie nights. This home features up to four bedrooms so everyone in the family can wind down peacefully in their own spaces.

The Staccato plan is the largest model inside Libretto, providing 1,484 square feet of total living space. Options to personalize this home include an extended patio area or fourth bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet for all of your seasonal apparel.

StoryBook Homes, recently acquired by Toll Brothers Homes, is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion for outdoor community events.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace. Located a few minutes away from the community is the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Dollar Loan Center Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast up to 13,250 residential units. Cadence was ranked in the Top 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.