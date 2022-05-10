67°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

StoryBook opens Libretto in Cadence

Provided Content
May 10, 2022 - 8:53 am
 
Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four model ...
Libretto by StoryBook Homes in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, offers four models. (StoryBook Homes)
StoryBook Homes has opened its third Cadence neighborhood, Libretto. (StoryBook Homes)
StoryBook Homes has opened its third Cadence neighborhood, Libretto. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook Homes began sales for its third neighborhood, Libretto, at Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson.

With 72 available homesites and four models to choose from, these two-story homes start in the upper $300,000s and range from 1,309 square feet to 1,484 square-feet with various options for personalization.

The Bravo model spans 1,309 square feet with up to three bedrooms and 2½ baths. The spacious family room and optional patio areas make this home a perfect fit for relaxing summer nights with family and friends.

Enter the 1,332-square-foot Crescendo plan by its inviting covered front porch area, seamlessly connecting to the foyer and great room. Home chefs looking to wow guests can customize to include a spacious island in the gourmet kitchen or build out a den or fourth bedroom on the first floor.

The 1,453-square-foot Maestro plan is sure to impress with its open great room and optional patio areas, ideal for family movie nights. This home features up to four bedrooms so everyone in the family can wind down peacefully in their own spaces.

The Staccato plan is the largest model inside Libretto, providing 1,484 square feet of total living space. Options to personalize this home include an extended patio area or fourth bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet for all of your seasonal apparel.

StoryBook Homes, recently acquired by Toll Brothers Homes, is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and American Homes 4 Rent. Models vary in size, offering single- and two-story options and a variety of luxury amenities.

At the heart of Cadence is Central Park, a nearly 50-acre park featuring a pool, several splash pads, pickleball courts and a fitness court as well as a 5-acre adventure playground. The newest phase of the park was recently completed, adding an amphitheater and pavilion for outdoor community events.

Residents can enjoy close proximity to the newly opened Smith’s Marketplace. Located a few minutes away from the community is the Galleria at Sunset shopping center; Lake Mead Recreational Area; Cowabunga Bay Water Park; The Historic Water Street District; and Dollar Loan Center Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Cadence is home to more than 3,300 families and, upon completion, will boast up to 13,250 residential units. Cadence was ranked in the Top 10 for best-selling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best “Active Adult/55+ Community” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
1
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
District judge arrested in Henderson on domestic battery charge
2
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
3
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
Raiders sign free-agent linebacker
4
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
Station Casinos posts point spreads on all 17 Raiders’ games
5
Former Las Vegas golf course turning into big housing tract
Former Las Vegas golf course turning into big housing tract
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin Inspiring women in Summerlin include, from left, Mackenzie Warren Kay, Irena Sullivan ...
Summerlin celebrates women in community
PROVIDED CONTENT

Women’s History Month may be over, but the master-planned community of Summerlin continues to celebrate the accomplishments of women in its community who embody the Summerlin spirit of living their best lives, taking advantage of all the opportunities for happiness and success that the community offers.

Quail Park by Harmony Homes in Cadence offers homes with prices starting in the mid-$300,000s. ...
Harmony Homes opens Quail Park in Cadence
Provided Content

Harmony Homes has begun sales in its second neighborhood, Quail Park, inside Cadence. Starting in the mid-$300,000s, the Southern Nevada-based builder offers two-story attached homes that are functional, stylish and designed to match the buyer’s identity.

The Antoinette is contemporary single-story home design with three bedrooms, 2½ baths and a th ...
Lake Las Vegas welcomes Reverie by Lennar
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas’ newest neighborhood, Reverie by Lennar, has opened its model homes for preview. Reverie is one of several new-home neighborhoods coming to the award-winning Henderson master plan this year, with 105 single-story homes.

The Viewpoint model is part of the Modern Collection at Trilogy in Summerlin. It is 2,748 squar ...
Trilogy opens model homes in two communities
PROVIDED CONTENT

Trilogy in Summerlin is opening two new model homes beginning May 7. Trilogy Sunstone is still celebrating the grand opening of its eight new model homes.

The Howard Hughes Corp. recently donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative, ...
Howard Hughes Corp. donates to city’s tree initiative
PROVIDED CONTENT

The Howard Hughes Corp. donated $25,000 to the city of Las Vegas’ tree initiative “Going Green for Good Health” to fund more than 60 mature, park-ready trees that will be planted this year.

Richmond American Homes Three new Cadence neighborhoods by Richmond American Homes are being de ...
Richmond American unveils three Cadence neighborhoods
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes continues to expand its footprint at the Cadence community in Henderson by announcing its latest neighborhood offerings. The builder has two new neighborhoods in Cadence that are now beginning home sales, with a third on the way.

Highline by Lennar is the newest neighborhood in the district of Redpoint Square in Summerlin. ...
Lennar opens Summerlin condo neighborhood
Provided Content

Highline consists of two collections of condominiums ranging from 1,448 square feet to 1,956 square feet and featuring a unique design with a private garage on the first floor and expansive single-story condo home on the second floor.

Downtown high-rise Juhl announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million a ...
Juhl announces record first-quarter sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style high-rise luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 27 condos valued in excess of $10.7 million and the closing of 26 homes valued at $9,540,400 in the first quarter of 2022, leaving fewer than 70 condo-homes remaining available for purchase.

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno. Ezequiel Valdez, an 11-year Move 4 Less employee, has ...
Move 4 Less enters Reno market
Provided Content

Move 4 Less has opened an office in Reno, bringing professional, quality local and long-distance moving services to Northern Nevada.

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the envi ...
Summerlin is a steward of the land
Provided Content

While April is Earth Month, the master-planned community of Summerlin is a place where the environment is celebrated year-round.