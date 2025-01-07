Summerlin 2024 year in review

2024 was another successful year of milestone development for Summerlin, including the opening of six new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, the completion of three community parks, and the close-out of nine neighborhoods. (Summerlin)

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin — the award-winning, top-selling master-planned community — continued its remarkable, decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

Within the community’s residential sector, 2024 saw the opening of six new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, the completion of three community parks and the close-out of nine neighborhoods. Within the commercial sector, Summerlin marked the completion of its newest Class A office building, Meridian, and announced its first tenant, Eide Bailly LLP, a national accounting and business advisory firm.

Other 2024 highlights included the completion of Valley Hospital’s South Summerlin Emergency Room medical facility that will open in January, and the introduction of Summerlin’s newest trail type — an urban trail that expands access for cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them to future commercial areas west of the 215 Beltway. This year, Summerlin became the first community in Nevada to earn LEED for Communities precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), which demonstrates Howard Hughes’ dedication to sustainable development and conservation.

At Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic and walkable urban core, 2024 brought the opening of new retail brands including LEGO, Michael’s, Ethel M Chocolates, and Rowan. Chanel Beauty and Fragrance and MUNICIPAL GYM were also announced and both are under construction. Additionally, ongoing development of a new retail on the northwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive, anchored by a new Whole Foods Market and Starbucks is slated to open in 2025.

Home sales in 2024 were fueled by the opening of new neighborhoods, many of which are west of the 215 Beltway in the growing districts of Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons, and south of the 215 Beltway in The Peaks village. Neighborhoods that opened during 2024 in Summerlin included Quail Cove and Alton by KB Home, Monument and Ascension by Pulte Homes, Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison and Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes. Summerlin’s newest village Grand Park, marked by its namesake park of grand size, and the largest in Summerlin to date, welcomed two neighborhoods, Edgewood and Alton.

Next year, Summerlin expects to add more than one dozen new neighborhoods to its line-up that will continue to add to the diversity of home offerings in the community. In addition, three new parks are projected to open in 2025, adding to the community’s significant acreage set aside for structured play and passive open areas, continuing the community’s dedication to providing an active and outdoor lifestyle that embraces connection to the natural environment.

“With approximately 4,000 acres left to develop in Summerlin, the community continues to look forward to a strong pace of development in 2025 despite fluctuations in the market,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Downtown Summerlin is also expected to continue to shine as the community’s central gathering place and a dynamic destination offering Class A office, luxury rental apartment homes, shopping, dining and professional sports.”

Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.