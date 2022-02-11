76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Summerlin design standards paired with amenities

Provided Content
February 11, 2022 - 11:37 am
 
A number of design standards, paired with abundant amenities, help Summerlin to retain its dist ...
A number of design standards, paired with abundant amenities, help Summerlin to retain its distinctive look and feel while simultaneously helping to maintain the community’s overall aesthetics and home values. (Summerlin)

Summerlin has long been heralded for its quality design standards that give it a distinctive look and feel while simultaneously helping to maintain the community’s overall aesthetics and home values. So, what are those special design features that set Summerlin apart from other communities in Southern Nevada?

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of commercial and residential planning for Summerlin, the community’s design was and continues to be thoughtfully and carefully planned to ensure Summerlin continues to live and look as vibrant, today, and in the future as it did when development first began more than three decades ago.

“We’re entering the community’s 32nd year, and while community standards have evolved with the times, they are always based on classic design principles to ensure that the architecture, land planning and landscape design remains consistent, upscale and authentic,” Cleaver said. “We are also thoughtful in how we work with the natural topography of the land to create design solutions that are harmonious with their natural surroundings.”

In traditional single-family detached homes, Summerlin requires homebuilders to incorporate at least 15 percent of outdoor living space into their home designs through such features as courtyards, miradors, covered patios and balconies. In fact, the community’s builders, typically, include two to four of these outdoor living spaces in every floor plan. There are special considerations made in the more urban-designed districts, like Redpoint Square, which focus on communal open spaces for all residents.

Homebuilders are also required to meet exterior aesthetic standards, such as four-sided architectural design to ensure homes look good from all vantage points, restricted use of walls to ensure openness, as well as use of multiple elevations using a variety of stone, brick and other building materials in a single neighborhood to ensure variety.

“Required plan, elevation and color separation is monitored to ensure that Summerlin remains a vibrant, dynamic community, without the monotony that is found in many other Southern Nevada neighborhoods and communities,” Cleaver said.

The use of open space and pocket parks in every Summerlin neighborhood provides a gathering spot and play area accessible to every resident. Village parks and open space corridors are deliberate to reflect the unique environment in which they are located. This includes framing views of ridgelines along the community’s western boundary, incorporating revegetated planting into parks and paseos, and embracing challenging topography throughout the community’s trail system.

The style of roadway has evolved into more of a grid-system as Summerlin has expanded into Redpoint Square and other urban-inspired districts in Summerlin West. However, in the more traditional villages, streets will continue to be curved at least every eighth homes to create more interesting and intimate streetscapes and discourage excessive speed. The required street designs, home architecture and landscaping plans in every village is purposefully planned to provide visual interest and appeal on a neighborhood scale.

Summerlin sidewalks are frequently landscaped on both sides to create visual appeal and enhance safety for pedestrians by further separating sidewalks from streets. In addition to visual aesthetics, planners also are focused on designing roadways that keep traffic moving efficiently while reducing vehicular interaction with pedestrians and cyclists in an effort for everyone to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle in Summerlin.

According to Cleaver, lighting is another important factor in the planning of Summerlin — one that might not be as immediately recognized as an element of master planning but that is also critical to get right. The community’s eco-friendly light pollution regulations create a more vibrant nighttime sky. The signature L-shaped, square, bronze-colored lampposts that line all major thoroughfares create a uniquely Summerlin look while reducing light pollution.

Summerlin offers more amenities in greater volume than any other Southern Nevada community. This includes 250 parks of all sizes, including nearly 30 large-scale and programmed parks, more than 150 miles of trails, approximately 500 acres of open space, 20 tennis courts, 14 baseball/softball/tee-ball fields, 13 basketball courts, 11 soccer/lacrosse fields, 10 golf courses, eight pickleball courts, four sand volleyball courts, four community centers, and three community pools.

And finally, Summerlin is the only community in Southern Nevada with its own downtown. As the vibrant, urban and walkable center of the community, Downtown Summerlin is a popular dining, retail, entertainment and sports destination that boasts 125-plus retail and restaurant brands, and two major sports venues: City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights; and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

According to Cleaver, while design standards and those that address the provision of open space and abundant amenities help to create Summerlin’s overall look and feel, a broad range of home architectural styles and neighborhood designs by the nation’s top builders help make the community such a desirable place to call home.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
2
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
3
Nevada casinos ‘getting back to normalcy’ with lifting of mask mandate
Nevada casinos ‘getting back to normalcy’ with lifting of mask mandate
4
Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours
Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours
5
Sharp bettor puts another $522K on Super Bowl
Sharp bettor puts another $522K on Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Beazer Homes has opened Gatherings at Shadow Crest, an age-qualified community in Mesquite. The ...
Beazer opens Gatherings at Shadow Crest
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Gatherings at Shadow Crest community in Mesquite. This gated community is home to the growing number of adults 55 and older, who are seeking a lower-maintenance lifestyle while enjoying the sophisticated features of a well-appointed new home. The age-restricted community is just minutes away from award-winning golf courses in a vibrant, multigenerational neighborhood.

At 3,440-Plus square feet, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tivoli plan features a covered porch lead ...
Pulte to hold grand opening for Valridge at Skye Hills in northwest Feb. 12
Provided Content

With keen interest and sales success from the recent grand opening at Talvona at Skye Hills, leading Las Vegas-area homebuilder, Pulte Homes, has announced the grand opening of two professionally decorated model homes at Valridge at Skye Hills, a walking-friendly, gated community in a prime northwest Las Vegas location, an easy drive from retail, dining and many of the area’s most popular recreational opportunities.

Shari Ferguson, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Henderson, and Brian Kunec, ge ...
Inspirada breaks ground on Montagna Park
Provided Content

Inspirada and city of Henderson have broken ground on the master-planned community’s newest recreational amenity, Montagna Park, a 26-acre multiuse park in the southwestern part of the community at 3495 Via Altimire. Montagna Park is the sixth park in Inspirada, expanding the community’s already extensive portfolio of offerings for residents and valley neighbors, alike.

Ascent by KB Home is one of nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin with fewer than 50 homes remai ...
Nearly 10 Summerlin neighborhoods down to final homes
Provided Content

Nearly 10 neighborhoods in Summerlin are down to fewer than 50 homes remaining, with some neighborhoods having even fewer homes to offer. In many cases, final home sales create special opportunities for buyers to take advantage of homebuilder offers that may include special pricing, extra upgrades or other incentives.

Solaris in Indian Springs by Beazer Homes is just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. The homes ...
Beazer opens Solaris in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a collection of single-family home designs in its Solaris community in Indian Springs, just 30 minutes northwest of Las Vegas. This community provides a unique lifestyle opportunity featuring the flexibility of Beazer’s Choice Plans, which provide homebuyers the option to choose room-specific layouts to create their ideal living space, at no additional cost.

One Las Vegas One Las Vegas, the twin-tower condominium on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard ...
High-rise One Las Vegas sells out
Provided Content

Shahn Douglas, chief marketing officer for DK Las Vegas, a portfolio of Las Vegas condominiums acquired in 2013, has announced the sell-out of One Las Vegas, an iconic twin-tower condominium community on South Las Vegas Boulevard. To date, DK Las Vegas has closed on 295 condo homes at the property since sales started in 2015.

Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. The para ...
Downtown Summerlin to ring in Year of the Tiger
Provided Content

After a one-year hiatus, Downtown Summerlin is bringing back its popular Lunar New Year parade and celebration. On Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year Parade, marking the Year of the Tiger takes place at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive. The parade kicks off a two-week celebration of Asian culture.

Everleigh by Toll Brothers in Cadence, a Henderson master-planned community, will hold an open ...
Toll Brothers opens Everleigh in Cadence; open house slated for Jan. 29
Provided Content

Toll Brothers recently opened its second neighborhood, Everleigh, in Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson. Everleigh, featuring single-story homes, will host an open house Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Taylor Morrison to open Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. (Summerlin)
Taylor Morrison opens Castellana at Redpoint in Summerlin
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison, one of nine national homebuilders developing homes in Summerlin, has announced the opening of Castellana in the district of Redpoint in Summerlin West. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the Summerlin West area is now taking shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley with select vistas and vantage points throughout.

Las Vegas downtown high-rise, Juhl, reported sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 ...
Juhl announces record December 2021 sales
Provided Content

Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, announces record sales of 21 condos valued in excess of $12,700,000 in December 2021, leaving fewer than 100 Juhl condo-homes remaining available for sale.