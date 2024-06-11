Downtown Summerlin announces summer events

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Fitness on The Lawn is held every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. This free and outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes. (Downtown Summerlin)

Summer at Downtown Summerlin brings a variety of fun and free events for the entire family, including the weekly Las Vegas Farmers Market, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under The Pavilion. (Downtown Summerlin)

Vegas Golden Knights player Jack Eichel participates in last year's Battle for Vegas, a charity baseball event. On July 13, the fifth annual Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark to raise funds for Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, which supports local charities. (Downtown Summerlin)

The popular outdoor Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series presented by Ghost returns every Wednesday through July 10 on The Lawn. All concerts are free and open to the public. An acoustic act takes the stage at 6 p.m. followed by the first band set at 7 and a second set at 8:30. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy an evening outdoors. Select children’s activities will be available throughout the evening. The schedule includes the following bands and performers. June 12: Million Dollar Band and Valley of Fire; June 19: Radical West and Illan Dvir-Djerassi; June 26: Empire Records and Noelle Chiodo; July 3: Lyte Bryte Band and Jase Naron; July 10: Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson.

The weekly Las Vegas Farmers Market, sponsored by Douglas Elliman, takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. under The Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin. Stroll through the market year-round and shop fresh fruits and vegetables, along with goods from more than 80 local vendors offering handmade items, fresh pet food and treats, local breads, spreads and sweets. Las Vegas Farmers Market owners, Kat and Rod Huebert, are recognized as the 2024 Agriculture Business Winner for their weekly donations of produce to senior centers, and they take pride in showcasing all that local Las Vegas growers have to offer.

Also, continuing at Downtown Summerlin through the summer is Fitness On the Lawn sponsored by Ghost, held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. through Sept. 24. This free and popular outdoor fitness event features a variety of classes courtesy of Trufusion Summerlin, Pure Barre, lululemon, Fit4Mom, Fabletics and Free People. The weekly rotation includes yoga, general fitness and high-intensity interval training classes. All levels are welcome. Participants should bring a mat, towel and water.

At Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Aviators, the city’s Pacific Coast League team, games run all summer long through Sept. 22. One of the most beautiful and awarded Triple-A ballparks in the nation, Las Vegas Ballpark offers affordable family fun in a stunning setting. A variety of food and beverage offerings include traditional baseball fare, along with upgraded eats from a variety of local restaurant brands. For tickets and information, visit thelvballpark.com.

On July 13, the fifth annual Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark for an epic night of softball fun to benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds directed to two yet-to-be-named nonprofits. Hosted this year by Vegas Golden Knights center, forward and alternate captain Jack Eichel, Battle for Vegas features two teams of all-star professional athletes with players from the Golden Knights and the NFL’s Raiders. The full roster of players will be announced soon. Tickets and information at battleforvegas.com.

For information on events at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.

