Summerlin offers age-qualified communities

June 17, 2024 - 3:09 pm
 

For active adults and empty-nesters looking to right-size their homes, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers neighborhoods exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus.

One such neighborhood, Heritage by Lennar, is located in the village of Stonebridge and has three remaining single-family detached homes available that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

The neighborhood is staff-gated to add a level of security and privacy. Heritage’s robust offering of amenities include pickleball courts, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse to create the full and active lifestyle many empty-nesters and retirees are seeking.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park with lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions.

In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will connect to the Red Rock area as part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community’s offering of single-story floor plans is attracting active adults seeking comfort and ease via single-level living.

“We’re seeing an increase in homeowners who prefer to age in place, growing the demand for single-story elevations,” Pevoto said. “Living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to meet neighbors with similar interests, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy life more fully with programmed events, activities and opportunities for social engagement.”

“Active adult communities are no longer just for the baby boomer population,” Pevoto said. “The oldest members of Generation X, born in the mid-1960s, are also starting to age into the active-adult category. Together, both generations are seeking and creating dynamic, fun and active neighborhoods that provide them the opportunity to right-size their home while upgrading their lifestyle.”

In its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

