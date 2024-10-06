Now, in its 28th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13, keeping the three-day schedule introduced last year that was enthusiastically received by both visitors and artists, alike.

Now, in its 28th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13, keeping the three-day schedule introduced last year that was enthusiastically received by both visitors and artists, alike.

The festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. Set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, the festival offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family. It is sponsored by Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Our 2024 roster includes many popular and returning artists who work in a variety of mediums — from oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs, so there’s something for everyone,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

“We received more applications than ever this year, so we know the festival has a great reputation within the regional arts community as a top-notch event for both artists and shoppers. Plus, last year’s success as a three-day event has set the standard for the festival going forward. It’s an entire long weekend full of art, fun and celebration.”

First Friday Foundation art demonstrations are back for another year. Enjoy live art demonstrations courtesy of select friends from First Friday Foundation Las Vegas, including Steven Horlock, Andrea Knox, Amanda Kettler and Tara Banfield. Watch their visions come to life during live art demonstrations on Oct. 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, make sure to visit the First Friday Foundation booth featuring Ambar Pena Sanchez and Amanda Kettler, who are showcasing their work for sale in the Artist’s Park.

New this year, visit the dining arroyo on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a print and paint art demonstration by local artist Pretty Done, whose many murals can be seen throughout downtown Las Vegas. During this one-of-a-kind, customizable, interactive art activation, guests can choose one of four exclusively themed designs that will be screen-printed live on a complimentary tote bag. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis. With the tote bag, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and receive a custom doodle painting on a poster board.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities. Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain and Doral Red Rock Academy will host various student-driven art demonstrations on Oct. 12-13.

At the Children’s Pavilion, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will have booths with seasonal crafts for kids. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out the festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of the Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours Oct. 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.