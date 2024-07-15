106°F
Summerlin Fourth of July parade draws thousands

More than 50,000 people attended the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. (Summerlin)
The parade Las Vegas Aviators mascots made an appearance in the parade. (Summerlin)
The parade, which included more than 70 entries, featured appearances by the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators. (Summerlin)
Special this year was a trio of “Out of the Parade Vault” entries, some of the most popular and significant floats from the last three decades re-created in honor of the parade’s 30th anniversary. (Summerlin)
More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers assisted with parade operations. (Summerlin)
The parade featured more than 70 entries this year. (Summerlin)
The parade included dozens of floats, giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizat ...
The parade included dozens of floats, giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, cultural groups, marching bands and performing groups. (Summerlin)
July 15, 2024 - 1:53 pm
 

Residents of the Las Vegas Valley turned out by the tens of thousands on July 4 to witness the 30th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade — Southern Nevada’s largest Independence Day parade, presented by title sponsor, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community.

More than 50,000 people, including thousands who staked their viewing spots on July 3 with tents, blankets and lawn chairs, enjoyed the two-hour event, which was kicked off by Gov. Joe Lombardo and Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

The parade, which included more than 70 entries, featured appearances by the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aviators, with dozens of floats, giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, cultural groups, marching bands and performing groups.

Special this year was a trio of “Out of the Parade Vault” entries, some of the most popular and significant floats from the past three decades re-created in honor of the parade’s 30th anniversary. More than 2,500 people participated in the parade and more than 500 volunteers helped with its operations.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational, and recreational enrichment of residents.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

