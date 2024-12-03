61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and price points that feature great rooms and cozy fireplaces, ideal for holiday entertaining and gathering. (Pulte Homes)
In the district of Redpoint Square, the three-story Luciana town home at Cordillera by Toll Bro ...
In the district of Redpoint Square, the three-story Luciana town home at Cordillera by Toll Brothers embodies a contemporary modern design that features a second-floor great room, creating the quintessential holiday nook and perfect spot for the tree thanks to the home’s 11-foot ceilings. (Toll Brothers)
In the village of Stonebridge, Heritage by Lennar offers three single-story homes for active ad ...
In the village of Stonebridge, Heritage by Lennar offers three single-story homes for active adults ages 55-plus. The Carson floor plan features spacious living rooms that flow seamlessly to contemporary kitchens and dining areas that are great for bringing everyone together in celebration of the holidays. (Lennar)
Nighthawk by KB Home is located in the district of Kestrel Commons and features the 2,466-squar ...
Nighthawk by KB Home is located in the district of Kestrel Commons and features the 2,466-square-foot plan where the glow from the great room’s fireplace warms cool winter evenings and creates the perfect centerpiece for holiday gatherings. (KB Home)
At Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes in the district of Kestrel, the two-story Maple floo ...
At Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes in the district of Kestrel, the two-story Maple floor plan balances entertaining space with personal space, making it a great home for holiday entertaining and restful family moments. (Richmond American Homes)
Nighthawk by KB Home is located in the district of Kestrel Commons and features the 2,466-squar ...
Nighthawk by KB Home is located in the district of Kestrel Commons and features the 2,466-square-foot plan where the glow from the great room’s fireplace warms cool winter evenings and creates the perfect centerpiece for holiday gatherings. (KB Home)
In the district of Redpoint Square is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, offering town home-living wit ...
In the district of Redpoint Square is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, offering town home-living with spacious great rooms and large dining areas ideal for entertaining. (Tri Pointe Homes)
In the district of Kestrel Commons, Vireo by Woodside Homes’ Acacia Plan Three features a fir ...
In the district of Kestrel Commons, Vireo by Woodside Homes’ Acacia Plan Three features a first-floor versatile bonus room that can be transformed into a guest room for holiday visitors. (Woodside Homes)
More Stories
Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve ...
Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content
December 2, 2024 - 4:25 pm
 

With the arrival of the holiday season, great rooms and cozy fireplaces take on greater significance within the home. According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community has an abundance of actively selling homes that feature large spacious great rooms — ideal for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

In the village of Stonebridge, Heritage by Lennar offers three single-story homes for active adults ages 55-plus. The Carson floor plan features spacious living rooms that flow seamlessly to contemporary kitchens and dining areas that are great for bringing everyone together in celebration of the holidays. Part of the Cromwell collection, this single-story floor plan offers 1,264 square feet of living space; two bedrooms and two baths, priced from the $500,000s.

In Summerlin’s newest village of The Peaks, Ascension by Pulte Homes includes the Caprock collection that features the Pesaro floor plan, offering 3,981 square feet of living space and available for immediate move-in — just in time for the holidays. Priced at approximately $1.6 million, the home features a dramatic linear electric fireplace with a bold floor-to-ceiling design that leaves plenty of room to hang the “stockings with care” while awaiting Santa’s arrival. The two-story Pesaro floor plan offers five bedrooms and 4½ baths.

Moving west in Summerlin to the district of Redpoint Square, the three-story Luciana town home at Cordillera by Toll Brothers embodies a contemporary modern design that features a second-floor great room, creating the quintessential holiday nook and perfect spot for the tree thanks to the home’s 11-foot ceilings. This plan offers 2,019 square feet of living space and four bedrooms, priced from the $600,000s.

Also in the district of Redpoint Square is Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, offering town home-living with spacious great rooms and large dining areas ideal for entertaining. Abundant natural lighting featured in Vertex’s Plan Two creates the perfect spot to showcase autumn pumpkins or a winter wonderland in 1,824 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the $500,000s.

At Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes in the district of Kestrel, the two-story Maple floor plan balances entertaining space with personal space, making it a great home for holiday entertaining and restful family moments. This plan features an optional fireplace in the great room that adjoins an open kitchen and charming dining area. This flexible floor plan offers 2,500 square feet of living space with three to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. The Maple floor plan is priced from the $800,000s.

Nighthawk by KB Home is located in the district of Kestrel Commons and features the 2,466-square-foot plan where the glow from the great room’s fireplace warms cool winter evenings and creates the perfect centerpiece for holiday gatherings. This two-story plan offers four to five bedrooms and 2½ to four baths, priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Also located in the district of Kestrel Commons, Vireo by Woodside Homes’ Acacia Plan Three features a first-floor versatile bonus room that can be transformed into a guest room for holiday visitors. This three-story home also features numerous gathering places for holiday celebrations and family gatherings, including a large second-floor great room where the party can overflow to an adjacent deck. This plan features 1,899 square feet of living space with two to three bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths, priced from the mid-$500,000s.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in the district of Kestrel Commons. With room for holiday entertaining, Lark Hill offers homebuyers their choice of two-story town homes ranging from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet. Each home features a minimum of three bedrooms, providing ample square footage to convert one of the bedrooms into a home office or gym. Lark Hill homes are priced from the high $400,000s.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve ...
Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood
Provided Content

Grand Park Village, the newest village to take shape in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now home to its first neighborhood — Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. This growing area of Summerlin sits on elevated topography that offers numerous vistas and vantage points throughout and is framed on its western edge by a dramatic mountain ridgeline that creates a unique, nature-connected setting.

Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Unlock the good life at a Cadence home
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
Provided Content for Tri Pointe Homes

With 1,924 square feet of living space, Highview’s Plan Three features three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new ...
55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

MORE STORIES