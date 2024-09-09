Summerlin offers move-in-ready new homes

For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of Summerlin homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of Summerlin homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in ready or will be completed within a few months. (Woodside Homes)

At Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified community located south of the 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive, four move-in-ready town homes in both single- and two-story elevations are move-in-ready. (Trilogy by Shea Homes)

Summerlin offers more than 60 unique floor plans in approximately 12 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Neighborhoods offering move-in-ready homes are located south of the 215 Beltway at Town Center Drive; in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway at Charleston; in The Canyons, the community’s golf-themed village; in Summerlin’s newest village of The Peaks; and throughout the western region of Summerlin in the village of Stonebridge, as well as the districts of Redpoint Square, Kestrel and Kestrel Commons.

For those seeking a lifestyle package designed for active adults ages 55 and older, Summerlin offers immediate and quick move-in homes at two neighborhoods. Heritage by Lennar, located in the village of Stonebridge, offers three single-story homes from 1,237 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s and ready for immediate occupancy. At Trilogy by Shea Homes, located south of the 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive, four move-in-ready town homes in both single- and two-story elevations are move-in-ready. These homes range from 1,538 square feet to 2,451 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s to the mid-$900,000s.

Located a short walk from Downtown Summerlin and its diverse, world-class mix of shops, restaurants and events, Thrive by Edward Homes in the village of Summerlin Centre offers five move-in-ready three-story town homes, ranging from 1,495 square feet to 1,757 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s.

In The Canyons village, home of Tournament Players Club Las Vegas and adjacent Angel Park golf course located outside of the community, Mira Villa by Toll Brothers offers three luxury and immediate move-in condominium flats from 2,112 square feet to 2,500 square feet, priced from $1 million.

In The Peaks, Summerlin’s newest village, Ascension is taking shape via two distinct builders — Toll Brothers and Pulte Homes. Today, Pulte Homes offers three move-in-ready homes in its Caprock collection. These spacious and luxurious homes range from 4,308 square feet to 4,673 square feet and are priced at over $2 million. Also in Ascension, Toll Brothers offers a move-ready home — its Summerhill Modern floor plan that spans 4,888 square feet, priced at approximately $2.5 million.

Moving west to the district of Redpoint Square, Cordillera by Toll Brothers features five three-story town homes available for immediate move-in. Floor plans span from 2,019 square feet to 2,335 square feet and are priced from the mid-$600,000s to the high $700,000s. Three of the five town homes feature rooftop decks that provide views of the Las Vegas Valley to the east. At Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, two town homes are ready for quick move-in. They offer from 1,790 square feet to 1,838 square feet and are priced in the $500,000s and $600,000s, respectively.

In the district of Kestrel, Blacktail by Pulte Homes has two homes ready for a fall 2024 move-in. Both homes measure 2,503 square feet, are priced in the high $700,000s, and offer an incentive buy-down rate when using Pulte’s in-house lender. Also in Kestrel, is Osprey Ridge by Richmond American Homes where three homes will be ready for a mid-September move-in. The homes measure 2,420 square feet and are priced from the $700,000s. And finally, Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes, also located in the district of Kestrel, offers its highly appointed model home as the final opportunity to live in this neighborhood. The home offers 1,950 square feet and is priced at approximately $1 million.

Next door to Kestrel is the district of Kestrel Commons, where four neighborhoods offer immediate or quick move-in homes. Vireo by Woodside Homes offers one home for immediate move-in that measures 1,845 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. Acacia Ridge by Toll Brothers has a home ready for move-in this fall. It measures 2,003 square feet and is priced just under $1 million. Quail Cove by KB Home offers four homes that will be ready by year-end. They range from 1,651 square feet to 2,302 square feet and are priced from the $500,000s. Nighthawk by KB Home offers three homes for immediate move-in. They range from 1,720 square feet to 2,114 square feet and are priced from the $600,000s.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.