Summerlin ranks No. 5 on U.S. top-selling master plans list

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

Summerlin earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling MPCs, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked MPCs nationwide since 1994. (Summerlin)

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

According to Karl Pischke, principal at RCLCO Consulting, Summerlin leads all ranked MPCs in total appearances on its national bestselling list, with over 28 years on the top 25. That includes a top 10 appearance each year from 1994 to 2007, followed by a top 10 appearance each year since 2015, a top three appearance from 2018 to 2021, and a top five appearance in 2023 and 2024.

“Summerlin’s long-running top ranking speaks volumes about its enduring appeal,” Pischke said. “It’s an impressive run and a distinction held by no other MPC in the country.”

“When Summerlin began to take shape more than 35 years ago, its master plan envisioned a dynamic mixed-use development that would set the standard for MPCs for years to come,” said Jose Bustamante, president of the Nevada Region at Howard Hughes.

“The community’s long-term top sales ranking clearly highlights its decades-long success as Southern Nevada’s premier community and a model national real estate development,” he said.

“Going forward, we expect to remain a top-selling master-planned community as we continue to develop our remaining acreage, which includes significant holdings west of the 215 Beltway, as well as new development at Downtown Summerlin, the exciting and vibrant urban core of the community that serves as its central gathering place offering dining, shopping, entertainment and sports. This includes the 2025 opening of the Whole Foods Market retail center.”

During 2025, Summerlin expects to add more than a dozen new neighborhoods to its lineup that will continue to add to the diversity of home offerings in the community. Three new parks are projected to open in 2025, adding to the community’s significant acreage set aside for structured play and passive open areas and continuing the community’s dedication to providing an active and outdoor lifestyle that embraces connection to the natural environment.

Also, development will continue in Summerlin’s newest village, Grand Park, situated along the western edge of Summerlin’s Redpoint and Kestrel districts. It is aptly named for its central gathering place — a truly grand park surrounded by new neighborhoods intertwined with open space.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 75 floor plans in 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.