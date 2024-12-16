Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

Offering four floor plans from 1,995 square feet to 2,644 square feet in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, Edgewood is one of the first neighborhoods to open in Grand Park, Summerlin’s newest village. It is marked by its namesake Grand Park, the largest park to date in the community, around which future neighborhoods and homes will be artfully arrayed. Grand Park, spanning 90 acres, is under development in phases, with the first phase expected to be complete by year-end 2025.

Situated west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, Edgewood homes include outdoor-indoor living features to take advantage of the neighborhood’s spectacular setting with a front row seat to Grand Park. Edgewood’s model homes feature interior designs by Bobby Berk, design expert and award-winning TV host. All homes offer a two-car garage.

Plan One at Edgewood offers single-story living in 1,995 square feet with three bedrooms and 2½ baths, priced from the high $700,000s. Featuring a statement-making entry via a covered porch, Plan One situates the primary suite toward the back of the house for added privacy.

Plan Two comes in at 2,390 square feet with three bedrooms and 3½ baths. Its primary suite is located on the first floor with the third bedroom located upstairs and attached to a loft for extra space.

Plan Three offers 2,516 square feet with three to four bedrooms and three baths. The first floor is organized with a flowing great room and spacious kitchen, with one downstairs bedroom offering privacy for guests or ideal for an office.

Plan Four spans 2,644 square feet with three to four bedrooms and 3½ baths. Options include a floating staircase, wine storage off the dining room and stackable sliders that invite the outside indoors for an added wow factor. Plan Four’s primary suite features its own upstairs wing.

“Edgewood boasts one of the most unique locations in Summerlin adjacent our new Grand Park,” said Senior Director, Master Planned Community Marketing Jenni Pevoto. “That, coupled with Tri Pointe Homes’ proven ability to design beautiful homes that accommodate today’s modern families while taking advantage of the neighborhood’s spectacular setting, will make Edgewood popular with homebuyers seeking a quality home with a Summerlin address that gives them access to the community’s unparalleled amenities.”

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.