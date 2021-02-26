Tri Pointe offers range of styles, prices

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, currently offers unique floor plans at 14 neighborhoods valleywide — from Henderson to Summerlin, from North Las Vegas to Tule Springs and communities in between.

Tri Pointe Homes offers unique floor plans in 14 neighborhoods valleywide, including Strada in Inspirada, offering homes from priced from the $500,000s. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Strada in Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, features a kitchen with an island. The homes in the neighborhood range from 2,464 square feet to 3,481 square feet, priced from the $500,000s. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes, formerly Pardee Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, offers unique floor plans at 14 neighborhoods valleywide — from Henderson to Summerlin, from North Las Vegas to Tule Springs and communities in between.

Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes, said the company’s significant contributions to Southern Nevada are evident in the thousands of homes it has built over decades.

“Today, we remain as committed as ever to building well-designed, quality homes, particularly when ‘home’ has come to mean so much over the past year. We are proud to provide such a wide range of choices for families of all sizes throughout Southern Nevada. Regardless of size, price or location, all Tri Pointe homes are built to deliver quality, beauty and functionality.”

In Summerlin, Tri Pointe Homes offers three neighborhoods in the Cliffs village. Terra Luna Ridge, priced from the $500,000s, offers 50 homes from 2,064 square feet to 3,013 square feet. Next door, Terra Luna, named Home of the Year by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association in 2019, offers homes from 2,463 square feet to 3,279 square feet, priced from the $700,000s. And in the village of Stonebridge is Sandalwood, also named Home of the Year by SNHBA in 2020. The neighborhood features large, luxury homes spanning from 2,821 square feet to 4,454 square feet, priced from the high $700,000s.

In Skye Canyon, located in the valley’s northwest area, is the neighborhood of Cobalt with final homes now selling. Priced from the $400,000s, Cobalt offers homes from 2,014 square feet to 3,180 square feet.

On the other side of the valley in Inspirada, a West Henderson master-planned community, Tri Pointe Homes offers three neighborhoods. Capri, priced from the $300,000s, offers homes from 1,640 square feet to 1,924 square feet. Arden offers homes from 2,014 square feet to 2,735 square feet, priced from the $400,000s; while Strada, priced from the $500,000s, offers homes from 2,464 square feet to 3,481 square feet.

Also in Henderson are two additional neighborhoods. Midnight Ridge offers homes from 2,144 square feet to 3,224 square feet, priced from the $500,000s; and Highline, offering homes from 2,430 square feet to 3,309 square feet, is priced from the $500,000s.

In the valley’s southwest area are two neighborhoods. Latitude, offering homes from 2,014 square feet to 2,666 square feet, is priced from the $400,000s. And Atlas, also priced from the $400,000s, offers homes from 2,021 square feet to 3,137 square feet.

And in North Las Vegas, Tri Pointe Homes offers Indigo, priced from the $300,000s with homes ranging from 2,014 square feet to 2,642 square feet. At The Villages at Tule Springs, also in North Las Vegas, Tri Pointe Homes offers two new neighborhoods. Larimar offers homes from 1,954 square feet to 3,119 square feet, priced from the $300,000s. And Blackstone, with homes from 2,252 square feet to 3,892 square feet, is priced from the $400,000s.

All Tri Pointe homes include the company’s LivingSmart concept with 30-plus features that boost energy efficiency, save water, improve indoor air quality and encourage conservation with the use of recycled and sustainable resources. Available at many Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods is HomeSmart, offering a plethora of features that allow homeowners to control temperature, lighting and more via smartphone or voice-control technology, keeping you connected to your home from anywhere.

New Home Gallery hours at all Tri Pointe Homes neighborhoods are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com/nv/Las-vegas or call 702-602-9684

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams.

Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.