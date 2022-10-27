Tri Pointe to open nine neighborhoods in 2023

To say that Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, is bullish on the homebuilding industry and the homebuying market is an understatement.

Klif Andrews, wearing the black shirt on the far right, division president, Tri Pointe Homes, is surrounded by his team comprised of multiple departments that work seamlessly and tirelessly to ensure Tri Pointe Homes delivers top-notch customer service and continues to build high-quality premium homes at all price points. (Tri Pointe Homes_

Azure Park models. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Azure Park (Tri Pointe Homes)

Klif Andrews, division president, Tri Pointe Homes

Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes recently opened in North Las Vegas. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Klif Andrews, division president of Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas, remains positive and optimistic about the homebuilding market. In fact, he plans to open nine neighborhoods next year throughout the Las Vegas Valley in a range of price points and locations — and all featuring premium homes and townhomes.

“Tri Pointe Homes builds quality, contemporary design and technology into every home, whether a first-time or move-up home or a luxury home,” Andrews said. “We believe every buyer deserves the best their money can buy. Modern architecture and technology are features that resonate with everyone, and that’s what you’ll find in every Tri Pointe home.”

Andrews sees the same positivity in homebuyers who are excited about the prospect of finding their dream home, as well as his enthusiastic staff whose team members thrive on helping buyers achieve their home goals.

“Who isn’t excited at the prospect of a beautiful new home,” he said. “Fortunately, we offer homes in a wide range of price points and styles, so we are able to match buyers with homes that are within their budget while exceeding all their expectations in design and function. It’s gratifying and rewarding to be part of such a personal homebuying journey.”

Andrews explained that Tri Pointe Homes is able to help educate home shoppers about today’s financing options, including discussing options to buy down rates.

“Financing can be a complicated thing, and our team is here to help provide home shoppers with loan options so they can decide what will work best for them and their new home purchase.”

Recently named one of Fortune Magazine’s Best Place to Work, Tri Pointe Homes revealed that 93 percent of its nationwide team members said it was a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“The culture at Tri Pointe Homes is amazing,” Andrews said. “Employees feel recognized and rewarded for a job well done, and customer service remains a top priority for all. It’s an enviable environment that makes for both happy employees and homebuyers.”

Andrews explained that it’s especially gratifying to see experienced team members mentoring newer employees — helping to keep the Tri Pointe Homes mantra of top-notch customer service thriving.

With the recent opening of Azure Park in North Las Vegas and several new neighborhoods opening throughout 2023, including Alpine Ridge and Arrow Peak at Kyle Pointe, a new townhome community at Inspirada, among others, Andrews remains optimistic about the future of the housing market in Las Vegas.

“When you’re in the business of building and selling dream homes to buyers of all ages and incomes, it’s hard not to be enthusiastic,” Andrews said. “Las Vegas, in particular, has always been the land of opportunity and a city with a can-do attitude, and our homebuyers share that same attitude. There is always a way to get what you want, especially in a home!”

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, long-standing community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Tri Pointe Homes also became a Great Place to Work Certified company in 2021. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the local real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.