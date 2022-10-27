66°F
Provided Content

Tri Pointe’s dream sales team makes homebuying process easy

October 27, 2022 - 2:27 pm
 
The Tri Pointe Homes sales team includes, from left, Patty Thielen, Amy Noto, Jonathan Jhaymen, ...
The Tri Pointe Homes sales team includes, from left, Patty Thielen, Amy Noto, Jonathan Jhaymen, Alida Diedrich and Geoff Gorman. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Natalie Brown, left, and Pascual P.J. Ortiz, work together as a successful Tri Pointe Homes sal ...
Natalie Brown, left, and Pascual P.J. Ortiz, work together as a successful Tri Pointe Homes sales team. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Building a new home is a process that homebuyers don’t tackle every year. At Tri Pointe Homes, homebuying is made easy thanks to an all-star sales team.

“As the first people our new homebuyers encounter on their journey, these remarkable and talented individuals set the tone that lets buyers know they are in genuine caring hands from start to finish,” said Tri Pointe Homes Vice President of Sales Geoff Gorman.

As a national homebuilder with a 70-year legacy building tens of thousands of homes in Southern Nevada, Tri Pointe Homes offers homes and communities in a wide range of prices, styles and locations, all with the same level of construction and design quality. And according to Gorman, every homebuyer enjoys the same level of attention and support from the Tri Pointe Homes new home advisor team, whether they are looking to live in Summerlin, Inspirada, North Las Vegas or the burgeoning southwest part of the valley.

According to Gorman, the journey all begins with a member of Tri Pointe Homes’ sales team asking: “Tell us everything you want and are looking for in a new home.”

At Tri Pointe Homes, the sales team is comprised of new home advisors who work on-site at model homes to help make the homebuying process more enjoyable and rewarding.

New home advisors educate homebuyers about the availability of specific homes and homesites, and they guide buyers through the purchase process while also serving as an onsite liaison with the construction and design teams from start to finish.

With 18 years of experience in the real estate industry, Patty Thielen, sales manager for Tri Pointe Homes, said thorough communication is what sets the builder apart from others.

“Our team members spend hours with buyers to make sure their expectations are met and that they are happy with their new home. I recently had the pleasure of meeting a homeowner who is currently living in his fourth Tri Pointe Home because he loves and appreciates this company and our homes as much as we do. I love hearing stories like this and being part of these life-changing moments in our homebuyer’s lives.”

As a Tri Pointe new homebuyer, here are some of the multiyear award-winning team members you may encounter on your journey.

■ Amy Noto, new home advisor “Every single person in this company truly cares about their team, their personal relationships with homebuyers for whom they are working to ensure they are happy homeowners! As Tri Pointe opens each new community, it is remarkable to be part of creating something amazing from the ground up, watching dirt become a community full of life.”

■ Alida Diedrich, new home advisor “I’ve helped hundreds of people purchase a Tri Pointe home, and each experience is unique because helping people find a home where they will create lasting memories is a very personal journey. It’s all about open communication that builds a genuine trust between our teams and the buyer all through the purchase and construction journey.”

■ Natalie Brown, new home advisor. “I love helping people through the process of building their dream home. Every detail, every follow-up on the progress lets them know we are there for them no matter what obstacle might appear.”

■ Pascual “PJ” Ortiz, new home advisor, works closely with Brown as a team. Together, they have are very successful and have been recognized through homebuyer surveys for their customer care. Said Ortiz, “We are truly invested in our homebuyers’ journey as they make one of the life’s biggest decisions to build a dream home that is uniquely their own. Having built my own dream home with Tri Pointe, I have a special understanding of what homebuyers are experiencing. Our sales team’s new home advisors have close relationships with our closing services and management team, which allows us to keep a great relationship with our homeowners throughout the entire build process, building their trust, keeping them excited and apprised of updates.”

■ Jonathan Jhayem, new home advisor. “I enjoy being part of taking a piece of desert land; building beautiful homes, and in a few months there’s life with families and children living in peace and harmony. There’s a true spirit of service working with Tri Pointe Homes.”

The Tri Pointe Homes sales team stands ready to help buyers make one of the biggest decisions of their lives, and to make it the right decision for their lifestyle, their family and their budget!

Provided Content

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content

Provided Content

Provided Content

Sponsored
Sponsored Content

Provided Content

