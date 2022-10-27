Tri Pointe’s Jessica Lewis at the top of her game

“Home is where the happiest memories are made,” said Jessica Lewis, who has been a Tri Pointe Homes’ team member for 27 years.

As an award-winning Tri Pointe new home advisor, Lewis takes great care to get to know her new homebuyers not only in the practicalities of what they want in a house, but also their dreams of the future to be built in their new “prefect” home. Nothing delights Lewis more than seeing that look of pure joy on the faces of new homebuyers when she successfully matches them with a home that exceeds their expectations. Since starting with the company in 1995, Lewis has helped thousands of buyers find their dream homes.

“I’m with a homebuyer from the beginning of their search until I hand them the keys to their new Tri Pointe home,” she said. “I always make sure they understand every step of the process, and what it takes from both parties to ensure a smooth home purchase experience. Everyone on the team works hard to provide an extraordinary customer experience. It’s all about teamwork.”

In fact, many of Lewis’ buyers stay in touch, and throughout the years, she has helped them find second and even third homes as their families grow.

But nothing speaks louder than the accolades of satisfied homebuyers. Consider this quote from a happy Tri Pointe Homes buyer: “Jessica was with us every step of the way and treated us great. She made sure we were educated on everything and helped us to make the purchase of our dream home a reality.”

Facing every new opportunity with humor and determination, Lewis has earned numerous industry awards from the Las Vegas Division of Tri Pointe Homes, as well as local homebuilder awards for her work in homes with price points above $1 million.