Two new schools to open in Summerlin

Summerlin, now 27 years into its development, has delivered on its promise of quality of life for more than a quarter century via expertly designed neighborhoods, stunning homes, more than 235 parks, 150 miles of trails, its own downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment and 25 top-rated public and private schools. Now, the community is adding two more public schools to its roster of educational offerings, just in time for the start of the 2017-18 school year on Aug. 14: Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis Elementary School in The Paseos village and Shelly Berkley Elementary School in The Cliffs village. The new schools, owned and operated by Clark County School District, will bring the total number of public and private schools in Summerlin to 27.

Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School is one of two new public schools in Summerlin that will open for the 2017-18 school year Aug. 14. Vassiliaidis Elemenary School is in the popular Paseos village of Summerlin, west of the 215 Beltway. (Summerlin)

“As Summerlin continues to evolve, The Howard Hughes Corp. continues to add critical and important amenities such as schools to support our growing population,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president, Summerlin. “Public school locations are always incorporated into the master plan, and so is the location of the adjacent park and trail system. Our goal is to offer safe routes to and from school for students and their parents while encouraging outdoor activity. Summerlin’s award-winning trail system is perfectly suited for that.”

Named for former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, who represented Nevada’s first Congressional District from 1999 to 2013, Berkley Elementary School is near Maule Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive. Vassiliadis Elementary School on Antelope Ridge Drive is named for Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of the Clark County Department of Aviation; and Billy Vassiliadis, CEO and principal of R&R Partners, an international marketing and public relations firm, who has been active in supporting education in Southern Nevada for many years.

Both schools span more than 100,000 square feet in a new two-story design and can accommodate up to 850 students in 53 classrooms.

