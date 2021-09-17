Woodside’s Obsidian opens in Redpoint Square in Summerlin

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West within the master-planned community of Summerlin. Obsidian is in the district of Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley and offering select areas with scenic vantage points and vistas.

Obsidian joins more than half a dozen other new neighborhoods that are drawing new homebuyers to this emerging area of the community with a diverse mix of urban-style homes with smaller footprints to create more experiential lifestyles desired by a wide range of homebuyers — from millennials to empty nesters.

“The Summerlin West area is bustling with homebuilding activity,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin. “It includes the community’s largest offering to date of more urban-style homes with smaller footprints but with all the same amenities that create Summerlin’s signature lifestyle, including parks, schools and retail areas.”

Obsidian offers all new floor plans in a mix of two- and three-story elevations. Obsidian’s two-story floor plans range from 1,441 square feet to 1,593 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ baths, loft area and deck with covered patio. Its three-story floor plans range from 1,355 square feet to 1,899 square feet with two to three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, also with a deck and covered patio. Obsidian homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

“As Summerlin’s very first homebuilder in 1991, Woodside Homes has enjoyed a remarkable 30-year run with the community,” Bisterfeldt said. “Obsidian is proof of the company’s commitment to continue building a quality home that continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s homebuyers.”

Summerlin West is planned to be home to parks, schools and retail areas. Nearby schools include Linda Givens and Rosemary and Billy Vassiliadis elementary schools, Palo Verde High School, Doral Academy Red Rock Campus and Sig Rogich Middle School. Nearby, is Vista Commons neighborhood shopping center, along with the popular adventure-themed Fox Hill Park, offering immediate access to play areas, as well as the Summerlin Trail system. Located within the village is the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command and the city of Las Vegas Fire Station No. 47.

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 115 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.