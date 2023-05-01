89°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Neighbor’s noisy pool pump creates disturbance

By Barbara Holland RJNewHomes.Vegas
May 1, 2023 - 2:40 pm
 

Q: I have questions about pool pump noise/nuisance:

The neighbor installed a pool pump that is located approximately 8 feet from our bedrooms and baths, running 24/7 and makes a noise that affects my wife and I. It is uncovered and makes a loud enough noise that we consider the pump noise to be a nuisance to our quality of living in our home.

1. Can a pool pump run 24/7?

2. How do we go about suppressing the loud noise that we are incurring on a day and night basis?

My wife and I look forward to hearing your thoughts in regard to this matter.

A: In order to prevent stagnant water, pumps are used to circulate the water. The rule of thumb is 8 hours depending upon the size of the pool.

You should consider speaking directly with your neighbor to see if he or she is willing to change the amount of hours and or change the schedule of hours by which the pool pump is running.

Your association may not be willing to become involved as this kind of problem is often considered neighbor to neighbor.

As a footnote, the commercial pools at associations are required to run 24 hours.

Q: I have been a homeowner in Las Vegas since 2012. I haven’t had any issues until recently. I received a bill for $821 on December 24, 2022. Out of that, $92 is the quarterly charge, while the balance forward is $729. The $729 on the bill is included as a total, and it doesn’t break it down into individual line items. The bill was shocking, mainly the balance forward, as I pay all my bills on time and have a credit score of 800-plus. I have always paid every invoice, especially my HOA bill. I figured something must be wrong, they might have not been billing me all of this time.

I immediately contacted the management company on the day I received the letter. I left a voicemail, no response from them. I contacted them again on Jan. 3, I left a voicemail and no response. My wife finally spoke to someone on Jan. 5 after a third attempt was made by us to get more information about the bill. Their claim over the phone is that they have been sending notices/invoices to us and that we have not paid since late 2021. The $729 includes late fees and a $300 collection fee. I would swear on a stack of Bibles that I never received one invoice or notice until the most recent one on Dec. 24. I check my mail daily, and I pay every bill on time as they come in, and this is evident based on my credit score. This is why all of this was such a shock to me. I also have no issue paying a $92 bill quarterly. It’s a small amount for an HOA fee.

My wife was able to get the email address from their billing person, and I emailed them yesterday with a written request to provide me with a line item breakdown of the $729, so I know what I am paying for, as well as copies of notices/invoices that were supposedly sent out to me as I have no records of it. I truly believe this is an issue with their management company’s billing system. I run an organization where we bill customers regularly, this company’s billing practices seem strange to me. This may be an attempt by them to collect additional fees or incompetence by their accounting department. They also did not attempt to contact me by phone or any other way.

I am ready to send them a check for the $821 and call it a day. However, I would like to know if there are any options for me to file a complaint against this management company. I am worried they are doing the same to other homeowners and might do it to me in the future.

A: If you have not asked for a hearing to dispute the late fees and the collection charges, you should request one. This would allow the board to hear from you as to why the charges should not have been assessed against your account. If you want to file a complaint against the association or the management company, you would need to contact the Nevada Real Estate Division located on West Sahara Avenue.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
‘RIP LENNY:’ Man dies on Las Vegas street after he’s apparently shot
2
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
Grading the Raiders’ 9 picks in the NFL draft
3
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
Harry Styles has one direction: The MSG Sphere
4
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
Athletics owner doesn’t deserve public funding from Las Vegas
5
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Dates for first 2 games of Golden Knights-Oilers series set
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
HOA prohibits charging of electric vehicles
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Associations that are being planned, developed or under construction have a greater chance of providing the charging stations.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
New excess water use charge now in effect
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With federal water shortages on the Colorado River continuing to impact how much water Southern Nevada can withdraw from Lake Mead, the Las Vegas Valley Water District has enacted an excess use charge aimed at reducing unnecessarily high-water use for residential customers.

(Getty Images)
Mom owns the condo so we aren’t renters
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It would be unusual for their regulations to state that a family member living in the unit constitutes being a renter.

(Getty Images)
Proposed legislative bills could affect HOAs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Just a heads up to my readers about the proposed legislative bills. Many of these will be revised; some not making it out of committee. For more information, you can access information on the legislative website at leg.state.nv.us .

Bronson Mack
How will higher water rates affect HOAs?
By Bronson Mack Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The tier equalization and excessive use charge do not apply to homeowner’s associations, which are billed the non-residential water rate within the LVVWD’s service area and typically have separate water meters to serve neighborhood parks and common areas.

(Getty Images)
New HOA president trys to set record straight
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the association followed the procedures as outlined by your governing documents, the amendment to change 10 lots to eight lots would be legal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is th ...
Homeowner says HOA assessments unfair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many associations where the homeowner assessment is the same for all units, regardless of size.

Removing board member may not stop the harassment
Removing board member may not stop the harassment
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Ultimately removing this director from the board may be your final solution. One caveat, removing him from the board would not necessarily stop the harassment as he could continue to harass as a homeowner.

(File photo)
Homeowner vs HOA over backyard work
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the board was aware of the construction for over a year and never had taken any action against your friend, the board may find that they will have a legal issue in trying to enforce their regulations.

Condo renter parking motorcycle in unit
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You have a couple of options. Try the management company, even if you have to make an appointment. Contact code enforcement with the county and see if they can assist you.

More stories for you
Macao retains reign as world’s top casino gaming destination
Macao retains reign as world’s top casino gaming destination
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Greg Maddux is already a Las Vegas A’s fan
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Abducted alien statue recovered in Lincoln County
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Police arrest 2 suspected of drug trafficking; 24K oxycodone pills found
Man killed after fight with roommate
Man killed after fight with roommate