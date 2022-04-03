70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Real Estate Insights

What do rising interest rates mean for homebuyers

By Rick Piette Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas
April 3, 2022 - 8:43 am
 
Rick Piette
Rick Piette

What will rising interest rates mean to you if you are considering purchasing a home or doing a cash-out refinance loan?

Fed funds rate. Mortgage-backed securities. Ten-year treasury. Thirty-year treasury. Federal reserve board. Mortgage interest rates. These are all commonly used terms, but what do they mean to us as potential borrowers?

In the near future, we are all going to have to ask ourselves: Do we want 3 percent mortgage interest rates with a sluggish recessionary economy — or 6 percent rates with a booming vibrant economy?

Mortgage rates bottomed out during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as the Federal Reserve Board moved to keep the economy afloat by using a process called quantitative easing. Think of the lemonade stand that your children set up… but you were the only buyers? But now as the Fed returns to pre-pandemic policy, interest rates are rising, and likely will continue to rise. How quickly they rise and how high they will rise depends upon a multitude of economic factors.

Let’s take a look at what is driving interest rates higher. The answers are complex, but I like to start with the old adage: “What goes up must come down,” and vice-versa!

The Federal Reserve Board does not set mortgage interest rates — but their decisions definitely influence mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve sets borrowing costs for shorter-term loans in the U.S. by moving the fed funds rate. The fed funds rate is the rate at which commercial banks borrow and lend to each other overnight. This rate, during almost the entire time of the pandemic, was set at 0.25 percent — a historic low. On March 16, that rate was moved up 0.25 percent, sitting at 0.50 percent. The Fed Committee further indicated continuing increases at its remaining six meetings this year. They are attempting to combat spiraling inflation without severely slowing the economy. A delicate balance!

Movement, either up or down, of the fed funds rate influences corresponding movement in Treasury Bonds. Mortgage interest rates, those that we are most concerned with, are most closely tied to movement of the 10-Year Treasury Bond. Why would what is typically a 30-year fixed mortgage loan be tied to a 10-year bond? The answer is because most mortgage loans tend to pay off over a 10-year timeframe as homeowners refinance, move, or otherwise pay off their loan.

So what is the prediction for the 10-Year Treasury Bond? Treasury bond yields go up if the Federal Reserve raises the fed funds rate, or merely if they indicate a desire to increase the rate.

Where does that leave us, the consumer considering buying a home or thinking about using their new found equity to do a cash-out refinance loan? The good news is that the predicted rate increases in both the fed funds rate and the corresponding 10-Year Treasury rate are forecast to be small. Thus the increase in the mortgage interest rate will also, hopefully, be small.

Although the historic interest rate lows brought on by the worldwide pandemic are now in our rearview mirror, I think it’s a good time to look forward. A philosopher once said: “Looking back gives you regrets. Looking ahead gives you opportunity.”

Lets’ look at some actual numbers to see what makes sense, today. If you are considering a home purchase that would give you a mortgage balance of $400,000, then a 2 percent rate increase would make a $500 per month difference in your payment. If this increase doesn’t stop you from qualifying, then you may need to consider a few things. Do you think it is reasonable to assume the home you are buying may increase in value by $6,000 a year over the next five years? And, what are the other benefits of homeownership?

What if you were considering a cash-out refinance, but now you are reconsidering because rates have moved up? Once again, I think it’s prudent to run the numbers and see if they still make sense. If you were going to pull out cash to pay off higher rate debt, like credit cards, or if you wanted to unburden yourselves from that student loan debt, or if you just wanted to build a nice nest egg in your bank account — do the numbers still make sense to you? Can you save yourselves $500, $1,000, $1,500 a month in payments by taking out that loan? If it does, you may still want to act now.

To see an opportunity we must keep an open mind. Alexander Graham Bell said: “When one door closes, another opens, but we often look so long and regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”

Rick Piette is the regional sales manager for All Western Mortgage.

MOST READ
1
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
Raiders shake up 1st round in RJ mock draft 1.0
2
Tao Beach Club causes waves in Las Vegas Strip relaunch
Tao Beach Club causes waves in Las Vegas Strip relaunch
3
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
Las Vegas’ new arena site has seen big plans come, go
4
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
This Utah city is the fastest-growing area in US
5
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maurice Page
Operation Home! seeks property partners
By Maurice Page RJRealEstate.Vegas

Through an initiative called Operation HOME! a coalition of agencies is assisting people experiencing homelessness with rental assistance and supportive services. A key component to the success of the program is the need to secure ongoing partnerships with property partners, like homeowners, property managers, investors and developers to access affordable vacant units quickly.

Leah Marie Monroe and Michael Zelina
Bitcoin buyers kick off 2022 with a bang
By Michael Zelina and Leah Marie Monroe Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Now, that cryptocurrencies are entering the mainstream in financial portfolios, the floodgates have opened! I’ve had more conversations about digital wallet transfers than ever before, just in the first two months of 2022.

Matthew Mullin
Months’ supply key indicator for market behavior
By Matthew Mullin Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While you have probably heard a wide range of methods that industry professionals use to foresee a market downturn, the most accurate predictor of market behavior that I have seen in my nearly two decades of selling homes is months’ supply.

Joseph M Vassallo
Beware when hiring unlicensed swimming pool contractors
Joseph M. Vassallo Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the COVID restrictions began in 2020, the construction industry has seen an increase in inquiries for everything outdoors from entertainment areas to swimming pools. The influx in demand and the disruption in the supply chain has caused products and services to increase in price as well as projects to be delayed.

The benefits of master-planned communities
By Kevin T. Orrock Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am often asked why a home in Summerlin may cost a little more than a similar home outside of a master-planned community (MPC)? The simple answer lies in the old adage: You get what you pay for.

Bob Hamrick
What to expect in Las Vegas real estate in 2022
By Bob Hamrick Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have the very fortunate opportunity to personally coach the top 25 sales professionals of my firm, monthly. While the intent is to impart helpful guidance to support them in their business, the real beneficiary is me, as I have the advantage of obtaining a very accurate snapshot of our market through these amazing conversations.

Despite pandemic challenges, homebuilding industry aims to persevere
By Brian Kunec Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In my 20 years in the residential construction industry with major homebuilders across the nation, I’ve never seen a year quite like 2021. I anticipate 2022 will look much like last year, as we will continue to see supply chain issues, skyrocketing land prices due to the artificial lack of supply, and increased processing timeframes as jurisdictions struggle to recruit and hire qualified staff.

Shannon Smith
Getting tougher to buy a home in Las Vegas
By Shannon Smith Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Searching for homes in Las Vegas has become a sport. It’s as competitive as the NFL or a UFC title fight at the MGM Grand between two opponents that hate each other. Getting an offer accepted is like making it to the playoffs. Actually, closing the deal is like winning the championship!

Kristen Routh-Silberman
The luxury real estate market will get hotter in 2022
By Kristen Routh-Silberman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We’ve never lived through a year like 2021. In case you don’t remember, we said that at the end of 2020. I expect the Las Vegas luxury market will get hotter in 2022 and remain hot for at least another several years.