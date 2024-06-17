99°F
April sets record for 2024 new home sales

Andrew Smith
Lennar Heritage by Lennar in Summerlin is designed for age-qualified residents ages 55-plus.
Summerlin offers age-qualified communities
Lennar is scheduled to open seven neighborhoods in Cadence. (Lennar)
Lennar brings seven new neighborhoods to Cadence
Vegas Golden Knights player Jack Eichel participates in last year's Battle for Vegas, a charity ...
Downtown Summerlin announces summer events
StoryBook Homes is building a collection of 10 homes in its Hemsworth Estates near Rainbow Boul ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: StoryBook to open Hemsworth Estates
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas
June 17, 2024 - 3:45 pm
 

The Las Vegas new-home market recorded its best month of the year for the number of net sales per week as buyers continue to purchase, especially attached products, despite elevated mortgage rates.

Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research reported that in April the valley and surrounding communities had 268 net sales per week — sales minus cancellations. That beats the 264 in January, 261 in February and 263 in March.

“Another positive sign for the new-home segment is the decreasing cancellation percentage we have seen since the start of 2023,” Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith said. “Typically, a monthly cancellation rate for our market sits in the mid- to high teens. We saw that spike to nearly 50 percent at the onset of the pandemic. We saw another spike in the second half of 2022 as rising mortgage rates greatly affected the market. Over the past year we have seen this slowly fall, and April 2024 gave us the first sub-10 percent monthly cancellation rate since January 2022.”

Smith said that new-home sales have remained strong despite average 30-year mortgage rates reaching their latest peak during the first week of May before dropping since that point. The rate is hovering around 7 percent.

Market leader Lennar was April’s top-selling builder with 201 net sales, Smith said. The builder’s top-selling projects included Aria, located in the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley, with 17 net sales, and Highpoint at Black Mountain Ranch in Henderson with 14.

Smith said the top-selling single-family home community for the month was Trilogy Sunstone by Shea Homes, which opened in October 2021. It had 20 net sales in April, more than double the average since opening and the community’s all-time best month.

Las Vegas builders opened two new product lines in April, bringing more than 250 lots into the market, Smith said. Woodside Homes opened Lyra, their latest offering in the Sunstone master-planned community. It offers three two-story plans averaging 3,164 square feet and an average base asking price of $598,333.

The second was Quail Crossings from Harmony Homes, its newest duplex town home community in the Cadence master plan in Henderson. It features four two-story plans averaging 1,447 square feet at $382,740.

Smith said that by the end of April attached product types accounted for just over 19 percent of active new-home communities in Southern Nevada. Demand for more affordable attached products remains strong, Smith said. That segment closed 222 units, 28 percent higher than in April 2023. The 2024 total of 991 is 44 percent higher than 2023 through April. Market share for attached new-home products in April was 23 percent, slightly below the 2023 and 2024 average of 25 percent, Smith said.

There were 729 detached single-family home closings in April, 10 percent more than a year ago. The 2024 total sits at 2,893, also 10 percent higher than 2023 through April, Smith said.

A rebound in the existing-home market — resale closing are up 19 percent in April — has cut into the share of the new-home market in terms of closing, Smith said. In April, it dipped to 20.5 percent, the lowest share since June 2022. Thus far, the market share of new homes has dropped over 3 percent from the 2023 average, he added.

“With the resale segment showing some renewed signs of life, although still facing major uncertainty, it will be interesting to track the performance of new homes going forward as the overall housing market continues to adapt to the current landscape of the industry,” Smith said.

Builders continue to be active by taking out 1,206 permits in April, 31 percent higher than April 2023. The 2024 total of 4,727 is also a 31 percent year-to-year increase from 2023 through April, Smith said.

The median new home closing price for all product types was $490,000 in April, a 4 percent increase from April 2023, Smith said. The median new home closing price for single family detached products was $522,536, up 5 percent from April 2023. For attached product types, the April 2024 new home median closing price was $387,351, 10 percent higher than April 2023, Smith said.

Builder land acquisitions in April 2024 “were very minimal” with just over 17 acres of undeveloped land added to portfolios, Smith said.

KB Home added the largest piece at 13 acres in the southwest valley while local companies Summit Homes and Signature Homes each picked up just over 2 acres zoned for larger lots, he said.

Lennar Heritage by Lennar in Summerlin is designed for age-qualified residents ages 55-plus.
Summerlin offers age-qualified communities
Provided Content

Heritage by Lennar, is located in the village of Stonebridge and has three remaining single-family detached homes available that range from 1,232 square feet to 1,422 square feet, priced from the $500,000s.

Lennar is scheduled to open seven neighborhoods in Cadence. (Lennar)
Lennar brings seven new neighborhoods to Cadence
Provided Content

Top-ranked builder Lennar is making a splash at Cadence this summer with the opening of seven neighborhoods. The new collections include Brighton, Carlton, Preston Crest, Preston Enclave, Preston Point, Preston Terrace and Preston Village.

Vegas Golden Knights player Jack Eichel participates in last year's Battle for Vegas, a charity ...
Downtown Summerlin announces summer events
Provided Content

While the temperatures heat up, so does the activity at Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community. This summer, there’s a full schedule of events and activities for the entire family.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournam ...
BHHS hosts inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournamenta April 24 at Wildhorse Golf Club to support local youth battling cancer.

Las Vegas-based Christopher Homes is building a $30-million model home collection featuring fiv ...
Christopher Homes debuts luxury collection
Provided Content

Christopher Homes announced the opening of a new $30-million model home collection featuring five hillside estates within SkyVu in Henderson’s MacDonald Highlands.

The 200-plus mile Summerlin Trail System connects neighborhoods and residents with parks, shopp ...
Summerlin Trail System continues to evolve
Provided Content

In a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway, multi-modal trails and a central urban trail are planned to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them to a future planned urban center. An emerging trend nationwide, “complete street” design accommodates multi-modal transportation in a more integrated and safe manner.

Luke O’Loughlin
Las Vegas builders optimistic about market
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Las Vegas new homebuilders are optimistic about the market after recording their best three-month stretch since interest rates started rising in 2022.

Verona by Taylor Morrison, a Lake Las Vegas neighborhood, will hold its grand opening Saturday ...
Lake Las Vegas celebrates opening of Verona
Provided Content

Today, Lake Las Vegas celebrates the grand opening of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a neighborhood of 124 two-story floor plans in the award-winning master plan.

Summerlin builders, like Tri Point, provide outdoor living features in their homes. (Tri Pointe ...
Outdoor living a hallmark of Summerlin
Provided Content

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings.

