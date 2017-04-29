Condominium homes, active adult neighborhoods on the rise in Summerlin

The gated Vista Dulce neighborhood in The Mesa village, one of several attached home options now selling in Summerlin, is perfect for those seeking to right-size their living space and lifestyle.

As active adults and empty-nesters continue to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, millennials are doing the same, according to national real estate consultant RCLCO in a recent study of top-selling master-planned communities, of which Summerlin is one.

According to Peggy Chandler, senior vice president of Summerlin, baby boomers and millennials share a common desire to reduce home maintenance and live in a smaller, lock-and-leave space that accommodates travel and a more experiential lifestyle.

“This trend is evident both locally and nationally, and homebuilders in Summerlin are responding with a growing number of condominium and townhomes in a variety of sizes, styles and price points, but all with an emphasis on a more carefree lifestyle,” she said.

Options in Summerlin range from super luxurious to more affordable, and new neighborhoods are now taking shape and opening this year.

Today, Toll Brothers presents two distinct offerings in Summerlin: Fairway Hills and Vista Dulce. Fairway Hills is an enclave of luxurious condominiums now selling in The Ridges, considered Summerlin’s most exclusive village to date. This gated neighborhood features clean and contemporary aesthetics within three home designs in one- and two-story options ranging from 2,105 to 3,274 square feet. Fairway Hills is selling from the $700,000s, with models expected to open this summer.

The gated Vista Dulce neighborhood in The Mesa village offers beautifully appointed townhomes priced from the $300,000s at the base of the picturesque Spring Mountains adjacent to Bishop Gorman High School. Homes come standard with three bedrooms, a two-car garage with driveway, covered loggia and private backyard. Floor plans also offer a foyer, drop zone between garage and kitchen, second-floor laundry room and an optional loft or fourth bedroom.

Now forming an interest list and opening models this summer is Affinity by William Lyon Homes in Summerlin Centre, just west of the 215 Beltway on Charleston Boulevard. Affinity is surrounded by amenities within walking distance. Truly a one-of-a-kind neighborhood, and unique to Summerlin, Affinity will feature four distinct living arrangements, ranging from one-bedroom flats to townhome-style second-floor flats, duplexes and a single-family cluster duplex. Affinity homes range from 874 to 2,492 square feet and are priced from the mid-$200,000s.

According to Kim Chitwood, director of marketing for William Lyon Homes, the response to Affinity is widespread, with interest ranging from first-time homebuyers to those who no longer want the maintenance and upkeep that go with owning a single-family detached home.

For those looking for an active lifestyle surrounded by like-minded individuals creating a new chapter in their life, Summerlin offers more housing choices in age-qualified neighborhoods. For those seeking the ease of a condominium or a more traditional single-family home neighborhood, Summerlin offers both within Regency by Toll Brothers and Trilogy by Shea Homes.

Regency offers all single-story homes in nine unique floor plans spanning 1,665 to 2,424 square feet and priced from the $400,000s. This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet with an indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; an executive demonstration kitchen; and on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings. Regency features a desert contemporary architectural style executed in three distinct collections that feature gourmet kitchens, two bedrooms, up to 2 1/2 bathrooms and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Shea Homes is bringing its Trilogy active lifestyle concept to Summerlin in a new neighborhood on South Town Center Drive and Flamingo Road. Opening later this year, Trilogy at Summerlin is one of 17 such resort communities by Shea designed and built for those who are turning the page from raising children and growing careers to an entirely new chapter. Attached homes will offer floor plans that encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle.

According to Chandler, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to meet and build friendships with like-minded neighbors, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy time for personal hobbies and interests.