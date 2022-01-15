Fitness a way of life in Summerlin

Some of Summerlin’s many special events are also geared toward healthy activities, including Tour de Summerlin — an annual cycling event that offers 40-, 60- and 80-mile courses through the scenic community and nearby Conservation Area; and the Summerlin Half Marathon, both scheduled to start and end at Downtown Summerlin this year on April 23. More information about these events is forthcoming.

Summerlin offers residents access to abundant recreational amenities and opportunities to stay active and healthy. (Summerlin)

With the start of the new year comes resolutions for getting fit and living a healthier lifestyle. In fact, WalletHub just released its list of the best cities for an active lifestyle, and it is not surprising that Las Vegas ranks near the top of the list at No. 11.

For residents of Summerlin, which rims the western edge of the Las Vegas Valley, there are abundant recreational amenities and opportunities to stay active.

These include more than 150 miles of the award-winning Summerlin Trail System; 250-plus parks of all sizes that are home to tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields and playgrounds; five community swimming pools; 10 public and private golf courses and last but not least, adjacency to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, a world-class rock-climbing and hiking destination that has also become a popular spot for cycling.

“It’s that time of year when many are recommitting themselves to getting or staying fit,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “Since the community’s inception, Summerlin has been designed to encourage and accommodate an active, healthy lifestyle. In addition to outdoor amenities, the community boasts community centers that offer group fitness classes including Pilates, weight training and martial arts year-round. So everyone, regardless of the time of year, can maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Downtown Summerlin, the community’s retail, dining, sports and entertainment destination with a growing number of office buildings and luxury apartments, is home to multiple fitness facilities, including Lifetime Athletic, a world-class athletic club, along with Pure Barre, TruFusion and Dance Dynamics. Fitness on the Lawn is a regular occurrence during good weather, drawing fitness enthusiasts of all ages.

The Summerlin Trail System, comprised of four types of trails, ranks in community surveys as Summerlin’s most popular amenity. Spanning more than 150 miles, the Summerlin Trail connects neighborhoods and villages and provides children with safe passageways to school. Best of all, it provides miles of uninterrupted and varied scenery for jogging, walking, strolling and cycling.

While four of the community’s outdoor community pools are closed during the winter, the indoor aquatic center at Faiss Park is open year-round. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park offers year-round tennis lessons and leagues. And given the number of parks with ball fields in Summerlin, youth and adult baseball, softball and T-ball leagues are abundant in the community.

And finally, golf is yet another sport for which the community of Summerlin is known. In fact, Summerlin is home to Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club courses: TPC Summerlin and TPC Las Vegas. TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA Tour Fed Ex Cup Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, scheduled for Oct. 3-9 this year. Other popular courses include the Jack Nicklaus-designed Bear’s Best in The Ridges; and two courses at Red Rock Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer. With a variety of courses for all skill levels, there’s a golf course in Summerlin for just about everyone.

“Summerlin creates opportunities for children and adults to have fun and stay active,” Bisterfeldt said. “Summerlin isn’t just a master-planned community; it’s a way of life.

Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. In addition to all those already mentioned, the list includes 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and, of course, Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.