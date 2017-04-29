Lake Las Vegas offers expansive views, recreation and 320-acre lake

The Lake Las Vegas community brings to its natural beauty five premier homeownership opportunities with amenities that include a new private sports club, lakeside recreation, and conveniently located schools and hospital. (Lake Las Vegas)

From hilltop to lakefront communities, resort-style living is available in new, gated neighborhoods by leading homebuilders. They are highlighted by a magnificent 320-acre lake; abundant water-and-land activities; golf at the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club; amenities at the new, resident-exclusive Lake Las Vegas Sports Club; and waterfront dining in The Village.

Excellent schools are mere minutes from Lake Las Vegas, such as the future Josh Stevens Public Elementary School, which opens this fall, and middle and high school academies that are highly regarded IB-designated schools, as well as the private Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Shopping, Lake Mead recreation, airports and the Las Vegas Strip are also within comfortable proximity of the community.

The Lake Las Vegas residential master plan offers five distinctive single-family gated neighborhoods crafted by well-respected homebuilders, plus an intimate collection of custom lots.

Regatta Pointe by CalAtlantic Homes offers seven appealing home designs, including one single-level floor plan. Interiors span from 2,153 to 2,856 square feet with three to four bedrooms, plus up to 3 1/2 baths. Prices start from the mid-$300,000s.

Regatta Heights by CalAtlantic Homes features four contemporary one-story floor plans ranging from 2,642 to 3,100 square feet with three to five bedrooms, 2 1/2 to four baths and priced from the mid-$400,000s.

The Peaks by William Lyon Homes offers three two-story home designs with interiors spanning between 2,977 and 3,399 square feet with three to five bedrooms and up to 4½ baths. Prices start from the high $400,000s.

Priced from the high $500,000s is Monte Lucca by Century Communities, a collection of three one-story luxury homes ranging from 2,537 to 4,187 square feet with three to six bedrooms and up to five baths.

Lago Vista, a William Lyon Signature Home collection, is priced from the high $700,000s and features four home designs spanning from 3,733 to 5,032 square feet with three to four bedrooms and 3½ to 4½ baths.

The Estates at Reflection Bay is a gated luxury enclave of nine stunning 1-acre waterfront lots. The first custom home available is a 9,755-square-foot single-family residence designed by award-winning Swaback Partners PLLC.

Lake Las Vegas offers an everyday escape because its location and amenities are part of everyday life. The freshwater lake is the centerpiece of the community with 10 miles of shoreline and a marina in The Village that offers kayaking and paddle boarding, Flyboard and jetpack experiences through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, boat rentals, yacht reservations and a sandy beach.

The Reflection Bay Golf Club is a golfer’s dream come true with its Jack Nicklaus signature-designed par-72 course, while the private Lake Las Vegas Sports Club offers two swimming pools, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a fitness center, steam room, teen club space, social events and a partnership with UNLV Sports Medicine. The community is also home to world-class resort hotels and spas, the MonteLago Village shopping area, plus the popular Seasons Grocery.

Elevating the community’s allure even more is the prime setting in Henderson, named one of the country’s best places to live by Money magazine in 2006, 2008 and 2012. It also was ranked the No. 5 safest city in America.

Framed by spectacular views, the area offers miles of trails to explore, proximity to 820 miles of shoreline at Lake Mead plus great shopping, dining and entertainment. Freeways are easily accessible to ease the burden of commutes.

To visit the Lake Las Vegas development, take 215 east toward Henderson. When the freeway ends, continue heading east on Lake Mead Parkway until reaching Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Turn left and follow the signs. If traveling on Interstate 515, exit Galleria Drive and travel east 7 miles to Lake Las Vegas.

Home pricing and square footage is approximate and subject to change.