Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host two events Earth Day weekend to mark the occasion, while promoting overall wellness.

Student Farmers Market — April 19

On April 19, Downtown Summerlin hosts the Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that helps schools valleywide plant and operate teaching gardens. Considered the country’s largest student market, the free event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and features produce from gardens at 55 schools throughout Southern Nevada. More than 500 student farmers will be on hand to sell school-grown fruits, herbs, vegetables and crafts to the public, with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs.

During the growing process, students also learn how to run their own businesses and create a school-garden-based business plan. At the farmers markets, they’re matched with bankers who coach them through customer service and negotiation as they sell their garden-grown fruits and vegetables to the community.

In Summerlin, Green Our Planet is involved in helping several community schools with their gardens funded by Howard Hughes.

Tour de Summerlin — April 20

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest-running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. The event, presented by Howard Hughes, is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

Now celebrating its 22nd year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances: an 80-mile, a 40-mile and a 20-mile ride for all skill levels with start times beginning at 7 a.m. Registration is closed. Spectators are invited to enjoy the launch of hundreds of cyclists from The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin was developed to showcase the community’s beauty while giving cyclists scenic routes that include Summerlin’s actively selling new-home neighborhoods and stunning views of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area to the west. As an untimed event, the goal of Tour de Summerlin is to promote health, outdoor enjoyment and safe cycling practices, she said.

