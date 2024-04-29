Lei Day Parade returns to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the return of its second annual Lei Day parade on May 1 in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This lively, colorful and fun event is free and open to the entire Southern Nevada community.

The Lei Day parade takes place along Park Centre Drive with pre-parade festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. The parade, in partnership with BestAgency, features local cultural organizations including Hot Lava Productions, Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company, Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Group and Na Hula Hali’a Cultural Preservation.

Parade watchers will experience performances such as the Ancient Hula Kahiko accompanied by a storytelling chanter; the free-flowing modern style of Hula Auana; the passion and pride of the Mãori Haka; and the rapid hip-shaking movements of Tahitian dances.

“Last year, we hosted our first-ever Lei Day parade, and it was so well-received by both the community at large and the local Asian American and American Pacific Islander communities, we simply had to bring it back,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing for Downtown Summerlin. “Working with these local organizations to understand and celebrate our community’s diversity is so inspiring. Lei Day is a wonderful addition to our parade lineup, and we invite the community to join us in experiencing and honoring the rich cultural traditions of Southern Nevada’s Asian American and American Pacific Islander populations.”

According to Harczynski, Downtown Summerlin is known for its parades that mark the seasons and celebrate local culture, including the Lunar New Year Parade, which pays homage to many Asian cultures; Parade of Mischief in October, which marks the Halloween season; and the Holiday Parade in November and December.

“Parades at Downtown Summerlin have become annual traditions for families throughout the valley, and we invite everyone to share in the fun at our Lei Day parade at Downtown Summerlin this year,” Harczynski said.

For additional information on the Lei Day Parade, visit Summerlin.com or call Downtown Summerlin concierge at 702-832-1055.

