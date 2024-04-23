Downtown Summerlin to host Paiute Spring Festival April 27

In collaboration with local partner Nuwu Art, Howard Hughes, developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host Las Vegas Valley’s first-ever Paiute Spring Festival at Downtown Summerlin April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nuwu Art is led by artist and activist Fawn Douglas, whose work focuses on art, culture, education, social justice and Indigenous sovereignty.

On the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, guests will be entertained by melodic songs from Bird Singers and dancers from the Las Vegas Paiutes, Moapa Paiutes, Shivwits and other regionally connected groups.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin, the Paiute Spring Festival is created to highlight the community and culture of people who are indigenous to the region.

“Traditionally, spring is a period of renewal and celebration, so it’s the perfect time to honor and give Southern Nevadans an intimate glimpse into the art, music and dance of this culturally significant population,” Bisterfeldt said. “We are thrilled to partner with Fawn Douglas and Nuwu Art to bring the beauty and rich culture of various Native American tribes to life.”

On the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, guests will be entertained by melodic songs from Bird Singers and dancers from the Las Vegas Paiutes, Moapa Paiutes, Shivwits and other regionally connected groups, as well as dancing by Nuwu Wonumeegah, a Las Vegas Paiute dance troupe of Pow Wow dancers. Guests will have the opportunity to browse Paiute and other Southwest Native American handcrafted items and fine art, which will be available for purchase. Children of all ages are welcome to participate in various art workshops, including a North Star yarn creation.

According to Douglas, Bird Singing is a form of traditional music sung by Native Americans throughout the Southwest.

“The Birdsongs you will hear at this festival tell stories about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples from this region, while the accompanying dances mimic the steps of the birds,” Douglas said. “These songs are shared by Southern Paiutes, Mojave, Cahuilla and other tribes of the region. Birdsongs can be shared socially, offering spectators a rare glimpse into the beautiful culture of local tribes.”

Native American art and culture has been a prominent feature of the Summerlin Festival of Arts the past few years. This new celebration of Native American culture is an extension of Howard Hughes’ long held respect for the cultural and historical significance of local Indigenous peoples.

“Being able to participate in opportunities like this at Downtown Summerlin remind the community that Southern Nevada’s Indigenous populations are thriving and contributing to our community’s culture in important and unique ways,” Douglas said. “We welcome events that let us come together from different backgrounds to share our art, our culture, and to meet amazing people! We are grateful to Howard Hughes that we get to exchange kindness and build an educational connection with the greater Las Vegas community.”