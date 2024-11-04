53°F
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home

Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchased their first home, a modern two-story town home at Highview by Tri Pointe Homes in the Henderson master-planned community of Inspirada. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe homeowners, Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero. (Tri Pointe)
November 4, 2024 - 8:12 am
 

Rick Jason Cruz and native Las Vegan Alyssa Cordero met in Guam in 2014 while Cordero, a UNLV graduate, was working an internship. The couple has made a life together in Las Vegas since 2015. Apartment dwellers for years, they grew tired of small spaces, but recently, the couple purchased their first home, a modern two-story town home at Highview by Tri Pointe Homes in the Henderson master-planned community of Inspirada.

Earlier this year, the couple began viewing homes in Summerlin and Blue Diamond, with the help of their Realtor. Nothing struck them as the home in which they wanted to invest for their future until they visited Tri Pointe’s Highview.

With town home models designed by renowned design expert Bobby Berk of “Queer Eye” fame, the couple immediately fell in love with the Highview Plan Three open concept floor plan and could easily visualize bringing their own style to each room, especially with assistance from the Tri Pointe Design Studio.

With 1,924 square feet of living space, Highview’s Plan Three features three bedrooms and 2½ baths. “The first floor alone is larger than our last apartment,” Cordero said. “We have more space than we know what to do with.”

Settling in, Cordero claimed the largest of two walk-in closets in the primary suite as an office where she works remotely as an MGM Resorts direct casino marketing representative. While Cruz enjoys a convenient commute to his work at Aristocrat Technologies, he really relishes his leisure time in his first-ever garage where he can work on cars.

Both are looking forward to the holidays and finally having room to entertain family and friends as they gather together in the kitchen. Highview’s modern kitchens are showcases of style and convenience where food and conversation combine to create memorable moments. Featuring lots of natural light, Highview kitchens are designed with plenty of countertop space where chefs can meal prep with ease. Spacious drawers and cabinets are perfect for all the necessary chef tools making cooking and clean-up a pleasure.

Best of all, large kitchen islands encourage get-togethers. Of course, the more the merrier so there’s plenty of room for guests to spread out to the adjoining dining area and great room.

“We really enjoy the backyard. It’s the perfect playground for our Jack Russel Terrier, Jax,” said Cordero, who is training Jax to push a voice-activated button that provides him access to go outside.

By far, the couple’s favorite area is the loft where they have created a gaming area. “We’re avid tennis players,” Cruz said. “We’re planning on putting a television in the loft so we can watch tennis matches with friends.”

While both enjoy the spacious primary bedroom suite with lots of natural light, cozy seating areas and spa-like bath, Cruz has one special reason for enjoying the suite. “It’s big enough that I no longer touch the wall when I get out of bed.”

“We were a little intimidated (as first-time homebuyers) by the process, but the Tri Pointe Homes’ team was there for us at every step. Everyone, from our new home sales and customer service teams to the mortgage experts with Tri Pointe Connect, were simply great,” Cordero said.

Highview features a resident-only park and swimming pool, which the couple is looking forward to using soon. Highview homeowners also enjoy Inspirada’s 85 acres of trails and parks, as well as its close proximity to shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

Highview new homebuyers can choose from eight different two- and three-story town home floor plans, offering from 1,640 square feet to 2,252 square feet of living space with up to three bedrooms, 2½ to three baths, and two-car garages, priced from $400,000s.

Visit Highview at Inspirada for a tour of the neighborhood’s models located at 3363 San Ripalta St. For more information contact the Tri Pointe Homes new home specialists at 702-660-6805 or visit Tri Pointe Homes Highview at Inspirada.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves — some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Building upon the legacy that was established 100 years ago under the name Pardee Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Las Vegas real estate sector. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

MOST READ
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

With five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Vireo by Woodside Homes is proving popular with buyers in all stages of life seeking to live in the premier master-planned community of Summerlin.

Beazer Homes’ Cantata Point collection at Cadence offers sleek, contemporary town homes designed for comfort and versatility. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, Cantata Point town homes range between 1,330 square feet and 2,256 square feet of living space, up to four spacious bedrooms and roomy foyers.

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District — Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

