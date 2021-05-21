64°F
Lake Las Vegas to kick off Memorial Day weekend

May 21, 2021 - 2:22 pm
 
Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions — Pets &Pancakes! The community’s annual event at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and a pet parade and fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA. Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun May 29 at 8 a.m.

Pets &Pancakes will feature a homemade pancake breakfast prepared by Commings, Lake Las Vegas’ executive chef. Pancake breakfasts include complimentary orange juice, coffee and water. Pancake breakfast pickups are available from 8 to 9 a.m. or from to 9 to 10 a.m.

People can bring their furry family members to the Pet Fair, featuring local pet vendors overlooking the High Performance Golf Institute’s practice facility.

Following breakfast and the Pet Fair, pets of all shapes and sizes, along with their human companions, are invited to join in the Pet Parade at 10 a.m. Both two-legged and four-legged participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes and enter costume competitions for a chance to win prizes.

“The parade is one of our most popular pet-friendly events of the year,” said Dann Battistone, general manager of Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. “The trails around Lake Las Vegas Sports Club are among our pet-friendly amenities, so the Pet Parade is a natural event for club members, community residents and guests. It is the perfect way to kick off Memorial Day weekend with your best friend.”

The pancake breakfast and pet parade are part of several pet-friendly events and amenities at Lake Las Vegas throughout the year.

“We treat pets like one of the neighbors, with miles of walking trails, pet-friendly outdoor dining and water activities and a communitywide love of our four-legged family members,” Battistone said.

All events at Lake Las Vegas, including Pets &Pancakes and the Pet Parade, are evaluated for compliance with current state and local safety guidelines, including guidance for rules and restrictions related to COVID-19. All events are subject to change based on weather, COVID-19 guidelines and Lake Las Vegas sponsors and speakers.

The Lake Las Vegas Pets &Pancakes event is open to the public and will be held at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo in Henderson. Tickets are free with a $5 donation to benefit either the Nevada SPCA or Opportunity Village. Those interested in attending can schedule their pancake breakfast pickup time and register for the Pet Parade at lakelasvegas.com/days.

