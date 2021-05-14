98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
New Homes

Legal and policy implications for private developers acquiring BLM lands

By Jamie Thalgott RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 14, 2021 - 2:03 pm
 
Jamie Thalgott
Jamie Thalgott
Jamie Thalgott
Jamie Thalgott

Anyone driving the length of Nevada must notice the stark contrast between its dense northern and southern population centers on the one hand and the vastness of seemingly untouched land in between on the other.

As companies increasingly look west for land to connect supply chains, construct corporate campuses and house large manufacturing facilities, Nevada probably emerges as a promising option. But as our natives know all too well, that “empty” land has many claimants: the federal government as its legal owner, Native Americans and citizens seeking recreation. Even the state of Nevada in statutory law has declared itself to have “a strong moral claim upon the public land retained by the federal government within Nevada’s borders.” (NRS 321.596).

Naturally, this pressure to expand pushes outward from the edge of its existing foothold. In Southern Nevada, we know this expansion area as the “disposal boundary,” i.e., a ring separating privately owned and state or locally administered property from the dominion of the Bureau of Land Management, the agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior responsible for administering federal lands.

This article discusses the implications of the disposal boundary for private developers interested in acquiring public lands, both in terms of the law as it exists today and in terms of pending federal legislation.

Governed by the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act of 1998, as amended (SNPLMA), BLM-owned land within the disposal boundary may be sold or transferred to (a) private parties through a nomination process, which is described below, or (b) other governmental entities for certain public purposes, which sales may present opportunities for the private sector.

Private parties interested in an acquisition directly from the BLM must review BLM’s master title plat to ensure the land is within the disposal boundary and to identify existing encumbrances and reservations (e.g., earmarks for school sites).

Second, a private party should meet with the jurisdiction in whose boundaries the property lies to determine if the proposed use fits the jurisdiction’s land use goals, as a critical step includes garnering such jurisdiction’s nomination for the sale.

Once the jurisdiction agrees, the BLM will offer the land at one of two competitive, annual auctions, for an amount less than its current, appraised fair market value.

The BLM publishes notice of the sale and may include specific bidder qualifications to narrow the prospective purchaser pool, with the process taking around 18 months.

The acquiring party must then navigate (a) annexing into an incorporated city’s boundaries and out of unincorporated Clark County (if so desired) and (b) proceeding through the relevant jurisdiction’s zoning and entitlement process, which could require payment of fees to connect to public services. For example, in west Henderson, a Public Facilities Needs Assessment would apply and require a development agreement.

Governmental entities too may acquire BLM land from the disposal boundary but only for public purposes such as schools or affordable housing projects.

Public-private partnerships may arise for development of such deed-restricted areas. Furthermore, the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009 (Public Law 111-11) created the “Limited Transition Area” (LTA), a 22595308.3 swath of vacant land within the city of Henderson set aside for largely nonresidential, economic development purposes. Through this tool, Henderson enticed Haas Automation to acquire land to develop its second manufacturing facility.

Upon consummation of an above-described sale, sale funds are returned to the BLM.

According to its own statistics published in the Round 18 Preliminary Recommendation Expenditure of the Special Account for the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, dated Feb. 26, 2021, in 2018 the agency sold 736.46 acres of land for a total of $96,305,640, and in 2019 it sold 814.84 acres of public land for $206,125,000.

The BLM deposits 85 percent of the land sale money into a special account to fund projects falling into certain expenditure categories. The remaining 15 percent is distributed to Nevada’s general education program (5 percent) and to the Southern Nevada Water Authority (10 percent) for water treatment and transmission facility infrastructure in Clark County, according to that same document.

The BLM then allocates special account funds to projects through a formal nomination and ranking process, two of which may be of interest to the private development community in particular: (1) acquisition of certain environmentally sensitive lands and interests; and (2) development of certain parks, trails and natural areas (PTNA).

Private owners may have remediation needs, wish to acquire such lands post-remediation or partner to construct PNTA amenities in fulfillment of development conditions. However, be aware that SNPLMA funding comes with conditions and restrictions in terms of amenity type and development and use timelines and could require prevailing wage for construction projects using governmental funding.

Today, SNPLMA remains an important tool for growth. Nevada emerged from 2020 third in the nation in population growth and at a crossroads as the public land bank dwindles and our leaders seek to continue providing public services, affordable housing, economic development incentives and high-quality recreational opportunities for Nevadans.

Accordingly, in 2021 the Nevada federal delegation introduced the Public Lands Bill — Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which proposes roughly 2 million acres be protected for conservation and recreation, including a 51,000-acre expansion of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, 41,255 acres to be held in trust for the Moapa Band of Paiutes and roughly 30,000 acres for affordable housing and business growth, including an expansion of the LTA.

The measure was introduced a few months ago, and the community should watch this legislation closely as it holds great implications for the future of our state.

Jamie Thalgott is a shareholder at Las Vegas-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. Thalgott understands Nevada’s political climate and highly regulated gaming industry and their effect on complex land use and real estate transactions. Her practice focuses on providing counsel to high-profile developers, through the negotiation of development agreements and entitlement applications with local municipalities, and to market-leading casino and resort clients, through the negotiation of property acquisitions, dispositions, financings and leasing, as well as legal issues related to land use and property development.

MOST READ
1
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
Nevada drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated
2
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
Amari’s mom told boyfriend ‘relationship was over’ before child’s death
3
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
Raiders’ tickets at Allegiant most in-demand in NFL
4
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
Caesars cutting back on live entertainment
5
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Laura and Chris Claire decided to combine two 20-foot units from Alternative Living to create a ...
Company builds Las Vegas tiny homes
By Valerie Putnam RJNewHomes.Vegas

Tiny living gifted Sally Lushin with a larger perspective on life. Courageously referring to herself as a rape survivor, Lushin remembers living like a prisoner in her own home following a violent home invasion that took place 33 years ago. Struggling to rebuild her life, the outspoken speaker, writer and advocate moved from Indiana to Nevada last year to start over.

Stately Home Staging Heidi Carlsen, a designer at Stately Home Staging, says that even a hot re ...
Vegas luxury homebuyers desire turnkey solutions
By Heidi Carlsen Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The housing market in Las Vegas is hotter than it’s been in years, and this, of course, extends to Southern Nevada’s fine array of luxury homes. From MacDonald Highlands to Red Rock Country Club, Las Vegas has some of the most high-end communities available in this region for those with the pocketbook to match.

Las Vegas Astronomical Society and Skye Canyon will hold the annual Skye & Stars stargazing ev ...
Skye Canyon presents sixth annual Skye Stars May 15
Provided Content

In celebration of International Astronomy Day, Skye Canyon’s sixth annual Skye Stars stargazing event with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society (LVAS) is set for May 15 at Skye Canyon Park. With safety in mind, gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking, music, lawn games and food trucks with constellation viewing beginning after dark from 8 to 10 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Donations for LVAS, a nonprofit organization of amateur astronomers formed to promote astronomy in Southern Nevada will be accepted during the event.

Richmond American Homes offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summe ...
Richmond American features Moro Rock in Summerlin
Provided Content

Richmond American Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in Summerlin, offers Moro Rock in Redpoint Square, Summerlin newest district in Summerlin West, located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint Square has started to take shape on elevated land overlooking the valley.

Starling is one of three Summerlin neighborhoods under development by Pulte Homes. Located in t ...
Pulte offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, a top national homebuilder with a long history of homebuilding in the master-planned community of Summerlin, offers three neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge and its newest district of Redpoint in Summerlin West.

Thrive @ Providence is a town home community by Edward Homes Nevada. It is in the northwestern ...
Airman buys town home in Thrive @ Providence
Provided Content

As the initial homes near completion at Thrive @ Providence, private local builder, Edward Homes Nevada, prepares to welcome its first homeowners. The final new home development to be built in the desirable master plan of Providence, Thrive town homes highlights one new homeowner, active-duty Airman, Jake Tucco.

Reflection Bay’s High Performance Golf Institute student Nicholas Kilgore was the runner-up i ...
Reflection Bay Golf Club to host Golf Equipment Demo Day Saturday
Provided Content

Reflection Bay Golf Club was the only home course to be represented by three junior golf participants at the 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, hosted by The Masters Tournament Foundation and PGA of America at Augusta National.

Skye Fitness also offers nearly 10,000 square feet of top-of-the-line exercise equipment, yoga ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon offers indoor/outdoor lifestyle
Provided Content

Consistently named among the top selling master-planned communities in the country, Skye Canyon is more than a collection of idyllic neighborhoods, it’s a lifestyle. Perfectly situated between the tall timbers of Mount Charleston and the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip, a vibrant community of eight new neighborhoods by five impressive builders epitomizes the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

Graycliff in the village of Stonebridge at Summerlin is one of two neighborhoods offered by Len ...
Lennar offers two neighborhoods in Stonebridge in Summerlin
Provided Content

Lennar, a top national homebuilder with a long history of home building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s popular village of Stonebridge: Westcott and Graycliff.