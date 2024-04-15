Cadence offers quick move-in options

Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with prices starting in the upper $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood offers the Lantana, which starts in the mid-$400,000s, offering 1,600 square feet of space and a two-car garage, three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes offers a quick move-in option inside its Arioso neighborhood at Cadence. Lot No. 4 is the last remaining homesite in Arioso and features the Chicago floor plan. The home starts in the low $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood includes a total of seven quick move-in options at Cadence. Prices start in the upper $400,000s.

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with prices starting in the upper $400,000s.

Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Summit neighborhood features 10 quick move-in options with expertly crafted two-story floor plans spanning from 3,765 square feet to 4,425 square feet. The models offer up to six bedrooms and 4½ baths, catering to the needs of both growing families and multigenerational households.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Trails neighborhood includes two quick move-in options, ranging from 1,319 square feet to 1,417 square feet, with three bedrooms, two baths and one- or two-car garages. Select floor plans also include a flexible loft space.

Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood includes a total of seven quick move-in options at Cadence. The Boxwood offers more than 1,770 square feet of living space and three spacious bedrooms. Starting in the upper $400,000s, the Boxwood features a main floor designed with an open concept in mind, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family.

The Allegro neighborhood also includes the Oleander, which boasts 1,800 square feet, three bedrooms, a beautiful primary suite featuring a deluxe bath and walk-in closet, a private patio and a two-car garage. It is listed in the upper $400,000s. Lastly, the Lantana starts in the mid-$400,000s, offering 1,600 square feet of sun-filled space and a two-car garage, three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Richmond American Homes offers a quick move-in option inside its Arioso neighborhood at Cadence. Lot No. 4 is the last remaining homesite in Arioso and features the Chicago floor plan. The home starts in the low $400,000s and boasts three bedrooms, 2½ baths and an open layout spread across a sizable 1,520 square feet of living space.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, and Century Communities.

Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development, Adler, this spring.

Cadence entered its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts, a bounce pad and more, made its debut in February. Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer.

Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, EOS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.