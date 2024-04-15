60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options

Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with ...
Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with prices starting in the upper $400,000s.
Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood includes a total of sev ...
Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood includes a total of seven quick move-in options at Cadence. Prices start in the upper $400,000s.
Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes offers a quick move-in option inside its Arioso ...
Richmond American Homes Richmond American Homes offers a quick move-in option inside its Arioso neighborhood at Cadence. Lot No. 4 is the last remaining homesite in Arioso and features the Chicago floor plan. The home starts in the low $400,000s.
Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood offers the Lantana, which starts in the mid-$4 ...
Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood offers the Lantana, which starts in the mid-$400,000s, offering 1,600 square feet of space and a two-car garage, three bedrooms and 2½ baths.
Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with ...
Richmond American Homes The Allegro neighborhood includes the Oleander, which offers homes with prices starting in the upper $400,000s.
More Stories
Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host the Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our ...
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency
Historical Scotch 80s estate lists for $2.4M
Provided Content
April 15, 2024 - 8:19 am
 

Looking to be in your dream home in as little as 30 to 60 days? With Cadence’s quick move-in choices, you’ll spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Summit neighborhood features 10 quick move-in options with expertly crafted two-story floor plans spanning from 3,765 square feet to 4,425 square feet. The models offer up to six bedrooms and 4½ baths, catering to the needs of both growing families and multigenerational households.

D.R. Horton’s Symmetry Trails neighborhood includes two quick move-in options, ranging from 1,319 square feet to 1,417 square feet, with three bedrooms, two baths and one- or two-car garages. Select floor plans also include a flexible loft space.

Richmond American Homes’ Allegro neighborhood includes a total of seven quick move-in options at Cadence. The Boxwood offers more than 1,770 square feet of living space and three spacious bedrooms. Starting in the upper $400,000s, the Boxwood features a main floor designed with an open concept in mind, perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family.

The Allegro neighborhood also includes the Oleander, which boasts 1,800 square feet, three bedrooms, a beautiful primary suite featuring a deluxe bath and walk-in closet, a private patio and a two-car garage. It is listed in the upper $400,000s. Lastly, the Lantana starts in the mid-$400,000s, offering 1,600 square feet of sun-filled space and a two-car garage, three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

Richmond American Homes offers a quick move-in option inside its Arioso neighborhood at Cadence. Lot No. 4 is the last remaining homesite in Arioso and features the Chicago floor plan. The home starts in the low $400,000s and boasts three bedrooms, 2½ baths and an open layout spread across a sizable 1,520 square feet of living space.

Those interested in quick move-in options can check Cadence’s website for an inventory of models on the roster from these and other builders including Toll Brothers, Harmony Homes, StoryBook Homes, Woodside Homes, and Century Communities.

Rental options by AMH and A.G. Spanos Co. are also available at Cadence. The Wolff Co. is set to open its multifamily development, Adler, this spring.

Cadence entered its 10th year ranked as one of the 2023 Top 10 bestselling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than a hundred unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts, a bounce pad and more, made its debut in February. Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late summer.

Also set to debut this year is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the Smith’s Marketplace, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk, EOS Fitness and Wells Fargo.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host the Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our ...
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the dynamic urban center of the Summerlin master-planned community, will host two events Earth Day weekend to formally mark the occasion, while promoting overall wellness.

Trilogy Sunstone The age-qualified community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the La ...
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
Provided Content

The community of Trilogy Sunstone in northwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley just introduced three new model homes from the limited-series Modern Collection.

Taylor Morrison Summerlin's Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison has only a few homes remaining. L ...
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
Provided Content

Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, a single-family home neighborhood, is nearing sell-out with only a few homes remaining. Located in the Kestrel district of Summerlin West, just west of the 215 and Lake Mead Drive and south of the village of Reverence, available Crested Canyon homes span 2,242 square feet, priced from the mid-$700,000s.

Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin t ...
Summerlin introduces new urban trail design
Provided Content

Today, Summerlin land planners will incorporate another novel approach to transportation via an urban trail design to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West.

Summerlin The 22nd annual Tour de Summerlin returns to Summerlin April 20, kicking off at Down ...
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Provided Content

Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
Provided Content

Origin at Symphony Park, the new mixed-use development by Red Ridge Development, has unveiled a first look inside Cello Tower.

Lennar has opened Hampton, a town home community in Cadence. Hampton features three floor plans ...
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
Provided Content

Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Summerlin offers dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready ...
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

The newest neighborhood in Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerli ...
Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
recommend 2
Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
recommend 3
Crested Canyon in Summerlin nears sell-out
recommend 4
Trilogy Sunstone to debut new home models
recommend 5
First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
recommend 6
Celebrate Earth Day weekend at Downtown Summerlin